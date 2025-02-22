Top 10 stories of the day: Mashatile says ANC ‘not scared of DA’ | Load shedding returns | ‘Negligent’ Prasa loses case against nurse

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Deputy President Paul Mashatile claiming that ANC MPs forced Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to postpone his budget speech this week, denying that it was done because of pressure from the DA.

Then, Eskom ruined South Africans’ evening by announcing that Stage 3 load shedding was being implemented.

Meanwhile, a judge was scathing of Prasa after a passenger was seriously injured during a stampede on one of its trains.

Weather tomorrow: 23 February 2025

South Africans have been warned not to put their umbrellas away yet as thunderstorms are expected in several provinces on Sunday. Read the full weather forecast here.

Top 10 stories

Mashatile claims it was ANC MPs that wanted budget reassessed

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile says Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana did not postpone his budget speech earlier this week because of pressure from the DA.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile during a visit to Cedara College of Agriculture in Durban on 18 May 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

“It is us the ANC that want to redo the budget,” he said.

“The are some people who say we did not pass the budget because we are scared of the DA. No, it is us, the ANC, who want to relook at the budget; no, it is us.”

CONTINUE READING: ‘We are not scared of the DA’: Mashatile claims it was ANC MPs that wanted budget reassessed

Load shedding returns

Eskom has put a damper on South Africans’ weekend by announcing that load shedding will be returning.

Picture: iStock

The power utility said stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 5:30pm on Saturday.

“Following over 20 days of uninterrupted electricity supply, Eskom has encountered another temporary setback,” it said.

CONTINUE READING: Load shedding returns: Eskom announces power cuts for Saturday night

‘Negligent’ Prasa loses case against nurse who suffered broken arm during stampede caused by ‘skollies’

The Western Cape High Court on Friday ruled that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) must pay damages after a passenger was injured during a stampede on one of its trains in Cape Town.

A Prasa train on the track during testing on 24 May 2016 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Thapelo Maphakela

Sindisiwe Patience Mkhize approached the court after her arm was broken when a large group of passengers ran through the train carriage she was sitting in on 17 October 2018. The panic in the train was allegedly sparked by ‘skollies’ that were robbing the passengers.

Mkhize accused Prasa of failing to ensure the train was not overcrowded and not providing security personnel to control the passengers.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Negligent’ Prasa loses case against nurse who suffered broken arm during stampede caused by ‘skollies’

Court interdicts Tshwane from impounding e-hailing vehicles

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has interdicted the City of Tshwane from impounding Wanatu vehicles operating without permits.

Picture: Facebook/Wanatu Vervoer

Earlier this month, Wanatu, which had been operating in Pretoria and Centurion since October last year, suspended its services after the Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) impounded two of its vehicles.

The TMPD argued that the service did not have the correct permits.

CONTINUE READING: Court interdicts Tshwane from impounding Wanatu and other e-hailing service vehicles

Health minister slammed for exorbitant spending on NHI advertising

The DA has criticised Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi for wasting R28 million on advertising the controversial National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: Jacques Nelles

According to party spokesperson on health Michele Clarke, the health department has been spending around R3 million a month on advertising since April last year.

Clarke described the campaign as propaganda meant to force the implementation of the Act despite concerns from some members of the government of national unity (GNU).

CONTINUE READING: Health minister slammed for exorbitant spending on NHI advertising while doctors and nurses are unemployed

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Suspect arrested for Zanzou assault | Crime stats | Mchunu defends police killings