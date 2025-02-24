Top 10 stories of the day: Uber investigates Anele’s claims | Future of load shedding | Nsfas students exploited

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Uber South Africa launching an investigation after radio personality accused one of its drivers of making rape threats against her.

Meanwhile, energy experts say while Eskom is making progress where loadshedding is concerned, the system is still at risk.

Furthermore, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has concluded its investigation into allegations that landlords were exploiting students.

Weather tomorrow: 25 February 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Limpopo, flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, damaging winds in the Western Cape and fire risks in multiple regions. full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Police ‘get involved’ as Uber responds to alleged rape threat against Anele Mdoda

Uber South Africa said it is investigating the alleged rape threats made by one of its drivers to radio personality Anele Mdoda.

Mdoda has shared a harrowing experience of allegedly being threatened with rape by an alleged Uber driver.

Anele Mdoda. Picture: Instagram

The celebrity presenter shared the details on social media platform X (formally Twitter) in the early hours of Monday morning.

An Uber South Africa spokesperson told The Citizen that the driver’s behaviour was “unacceptable”.

CONTINUE READING: Police ‘get involved’ as Uber responds to alleged rape threat against Anele Mdoda

What about future outages? What energy analysts say about the future of load shedding

South Africans were shocked at the return of load shedding over the weekend and it was ramped up within a few hours to stage 6 on Sunday morning.

Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa claimed on Sunday that the current bout of load shedding was a result of Eskom’s aggressive maintenance plan.

A general view of Matla Power Station on 9 March 2021 in Secunda, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Initially, Eskom implemented stage 3 load shedding on Saturday afternoon, but residents woke up to stage 6 blackouts on Sunday which were implemented at 1:30am.

CONTINUE READING: What about future outages? What energy analysts say about the future of load shedding

‘Sex for rent’ claims: What Nsfas’ investigation found

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has concluded its investigation into allegations that landlords were exploiting students.

This followed a report published by Sunday World on 16 February 2025.

Picture: Facebook

Nsfas said that the investigation could not substantiate the claims. The student referenced in the report was not registered at the institution.

According to the scheme, investigations were conducted on 17 February 2025.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Sex for rent’ claims: What Nsfas’ investigation found

Was Stage 6 load shedding revenge for tariff decision? Eskom CEO responds

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane has dismissed claims that the utility implemented stage 6 load shedding because it failed to get the requested electricity tariff hike from the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

In August, the parastatal submitted an application to Nersa for a proposed 36.15% hike during its 2026 financial year, 11.81% in 2027 and 9.10% in 2028.

Picture: iStock

However, in January, Nersa only approved a 12.7% electricity tariff increase for Eskom.

Marokane told 702 that stage 6 load shedding has nothing to do with the parastatal’s failure to receive its desired electricity tariff hike.

CONTINUE READING: Was Stage 6 load shedding revenge for tariff decision? Eskom CEO responds

Home Affairs’ priority visa for Chinese and Indian tourists sees first results

The first group of Chinese tourists taking advantage of their new priority status are in South Africa.

As beneficiaries of the new Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) visa initiative, the tourists had their visas processed within days.

Picture: iStock

The TTTOS was launched in October, aiming to entice visitors from China and India — markets identified as key to the growth of the tourism sector.

CONTINUE READING:

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Eskom explains load shedding | SANDF officer slams politicians | ANC member’s fight against Mashatile