Top 10 stories of the day: DA calls firing ‘calculated assault’ | SA might run out of chicken | RIP Meme Ditshego

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 26 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has warned that South Africa’s future is at risk following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dismissal of Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Andrew Whitfield.

Meanwhile, outbreaks of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, in different parts of the world have caused a division among key players in the poultry industry, with some believing the South African government must be stricter on banning imports from the countries, while some believe that if a stricter ban is imposed, the country will suffer.

Furthermore, South African actress and comedic icon Meme Ditshego has passed away.

Weather tomorrow: 27 June 2025

Expect light snow that could lead to traffic disruptions in parts of the Eastern Cape and very cold and windy conditions in the three Capes as well as the Free State. Full weather forecast here.

‘Greatest political mistake’: Steenhuisen says Ramaphosa firing Whitfield was a ‘calculated assault’

The announcement of Whitfield’s dismissal was made on Thursday.

DA leader John Steenhuisen at the Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images

This was due to Whitfield’s trip to the United States (US) earlier this year without the president’s approval – a decision made during a period of strained relations between South Africa and the US.

WATCH: SA Breweries depot in Soweto goes up in flames

Residents have been urged to stay clear of SA Breweries in Soweto, which was engulfed by a massive fire on Thursday afternoon.

Johannesburg Emergency Services said firefighters responded to the fire incident at the brewery.

SA Breweries depot in Soweto goes up in flames. Picture: The Citizen/Shaun Holland

Spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the blaze reportedly began when grass in a nearby field caught fire.

SA might run out of chicken as bird flu import row ruffles feathers

Countries that have experienced an outbreak of the bird flu include Brazil and the United States. However, some states in the two countries do not have the disease, making chicken from those states safe to eat.

Picture: iStock

South Africa gets most of its chicken from the two countries. The Department of Agriculture has taken certain steps against imports from Brazil and the US. However, the South African Poultry Association (Sapa) has criticised these steps.

Zuma takes new step to be reinstated as ANC member

MK party leader and former president Jacob Zuma is not giving up on being reinstated as an ANC member, and is taking the fight to the courts.

As the country marks the 70th Anniversary of the adoption of the Freedom Charter on Thursday, Zuma is adamant that the disciplinary process that resulted in his firing was unlawful.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma. Photos: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen; Gallo Images

After threatening legal action in January this year, Zuma has now launched an application against President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC to set aside the decision to terminate his membership of the ANC.

Veteran actress Meme Ditshego has died

South African actress and comedic icon Meme Ditshego has passed away.

Her talent agency confirmed the news in a statement released on Thursday.

Actress Meme Ditshego passed away on Wednesday evening. Picture: X/Twitter

According to the agency, Ditshego died on the evening of Wednesday, 25 June.

Here are five more stories of the day:

