Top 10 stories of the day: RIP Tshidi Madia | Malema guilty of hate speech | John Kani joins Oscars voting body

renowned journalist and broadcaster Tshidi Madia has tragically passed away.

the Equality Court in the Western Cape has found EFF leader Julius Malema guilty of hate speech and inciting violence.

veteran actor Dr John Kani has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voting body.

Weather tomorrow: 28 August 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe storms in Northern Cape and high fire danger in parts of Limpopo and Northern Cape on Thursday. Full weather forecast here.

Renowned journalist and broadcaster Tshidi Madia dies at 42

Renowned journalist and broadcaster Tshidi Madia, who also served as associate editor for politics at Eyewitness News (EWN), has tragically passed away.

Picture: EWN

Her family confirmed in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that the 42-year-old died earlier that morning after a short illness and hospitalisation.

“A respected journalist, she loved South Africa deeply and devoted her career to telling its stories,” the family spokesperson Mahlatse Mahlase said.

Equality Court finds Malema guilty of hate speech

The Equality Court in the Western Cape on Wednesday found EFF leader Julius Malema guilty of hate speech and inciting violence.

The case stems from a 2022 rally speech where Malema chastised party members for not acting against a white man who was part of a group that attacked them outside Brackenfell High School, Cape Town, in October 2020.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters

Malema was referring to an incident captured on video, where a group of people confronted members of the EFF who had been protesting outside the high school following allegations that it held a matric dance for white pupils only.

In his speech in Cape Town, Malema asked why the members did not “follow up” with the white man “in an isolated space and attend to the guy properly”.

South African legend John Kani joins Oscars voting body, flying the African flag high

From Wakanda’s wise king to international film authority, Kani’s latest milestone cements his legacy on the world stage.

Celebrated actor, director, and playwright Dr John Kani has added another remarkable achievement to his decorated career.

Dr Actor John Kani. Pictur: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

The veteran star, best known globally for his role as King T’Chaka in Black Panther and Disney’s Rafiki on Disney’s Mufasa, has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voting body, the exclusive group responsible for selecting Oscar winners.

Accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial involved in car accident amid bid to have charges dropped

One of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was involved in a car accident as he continues his bid to have charges against him withdrawn.

Proceedings resumed on Wednesday in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, after both the state and the defence concluded their arguments earlier in the week.

Mthokoziseni Maphisa is seen at Pretoria High Court on 4 May 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

On Wednesday, state prosecutor George Baloyi told the court that the vehicle transporting Maphisa from Leeuwkop Correctional Centre in Sandton had been involved in a minor collision.

Deputy minister cracks down on influencers linked to Russian ‘Alabunga jobs’ scam

Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Steve Letsike, has confirmed that government has compiled a list of local social media influencers implicated in the notorious Russian Alabunga jobs saga.

Letsike says the matter is now in the hands of law enforcement as investigations intensify.

South Africa’s government is turning up the heat on scammers and their enablers following widespread outrage over the “Russian jobs Alabunga scam, which promised desperate jobseekers lucrative opportunities abroad but left many stranded and defrauded.

Here are five more stories of the day:

