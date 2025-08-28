Top 10 stories of the day: Amber-Lee Hughes found guilty | KZN dockets returned | Young deaths surpass elderly

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 28 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes former preschool teacher Amber-Lee Hughes, who confessed to drowning her ex-partner’s four-year-old daughter, has been convicted of rape and murder.

Meanwhile, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says the 121 case dockets that were taken from the political killings task team in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) will be returned to the province and checked against original records for discrepancies.

Furthermore, according to data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the country recorded 486 041 deaths in 2022.

Weather tomorrow: 30 August 2025

There are extreme high fire danger warnings for parts of the North West, Northern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, while showers are expected in most provinces. Otherwise, it will be a warm to hot Friday ahead. Full weather forecast here.

Amber-Lee Hughes found guilty of murder and rape

Former preschool teacher Amber-Lee Hughes, who confessed to drowning her ex-partner’s four-year-old daughter, has been convicted of rape and murder.

On Thursday, Hughes appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, where Judge Richard Mkhabela delivered the verdict.

Amber-Lee Hughes appears in the Johannesburg High Court on 7 August 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

Hughes was arrested in 2023 in connection with the death of her stepdaughter, Nada-Jane Challita.

E-hailing and taxi drivers turf war — Mkhwanazi steps in

The MEC of transport in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Siboniso Duma, has praised the province’s police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for bringing peace to KwaDabeka, a township near Pinetown, where tensions have been escalating between taxi drivers and e-hailing drivers.

This comes after two e-hailing drivers were shot on Wednesday in the area during alleged confrontations with taxi operators.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Gallo Images

In a media statement on Thursday, Duma also praised Mkhwanazi for apprehending some taxi drivers and owners in connection with the attacks on the e-hailing drivers.

121 seized case dockets to be returned to KZN

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola says the 121 case dockets that were taken from the political killings task team in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) will be returned to the province and checked against original records for discrepancies.

This comes after reports circulated that the dockets were being inspected on Thursday.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola attends the 27th Interpol African Regional Conference on 28 August 2025. Picture: @SAPoliceService/X

In July, KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made explosive allegations that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu instructed the deputy national police commissioner, Shadrack Sibiya, to order the disbandment of the team.

Smoking cannabis and driving: Can the metro cops bust you?

You can say we don’t, but as South Africans we are always looking for ways to beat the system. And while you might fear a breathalyser at a roadblock, an assumption is starting to emerge that you can get around the whole “driving when drunk” thing when you get your fix from intoxicating substances such as cannabis rather than alcohol.

“Unfortunately, this assumption is not incorrect, most standard police roadside checks can’t detect drugs. This is a serious problem because more and more people in the country are using intoxicating substances,” says Rhys Evans, managing director at ALCO-Safe.

Think twice before using cannabis and driving. Picture: Supplied

Many use recreational drugs. With private cannabis use decriminalised, it’s easy to see how drivers will think they are doing no wrong. But being impaired because of cannabis, or other intoxicating substances, leads to very similar problems we see on the roads caused by drinking and driving. Given that police aren’t visibly testing for drugs at roadblocks, drivers likely believe they can get away with it.

SA buried more 30 to 34-year-olds than people aged 90 and above in 2022

According to data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), the country recorded 486 041 deaths in 2022.

On Thursday, Stats SA released its data on mortality and causes of death in the country, based on deaths collected through the South African civil registration system, which is maintained by the Department of Home Affairs.

Image for illustration purpose. Picture: iStock

The information on causes of death is captured as it was recorded on death notification forms completed by medical practitioners and other certifying officials.

