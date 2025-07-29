Top 10 stories of the day: Tiffany Meek denied bail | More murders linked to Molefe | Life expectancy rises in SA

Here’s your daily news update for Tuesday, 29 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Tiffany Nicole Meek, the mother of slain 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek, has been denied bail and will remain in custody.

Meanwhile, two additional murder cases have been linked to controversial businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe and the three men charged alongside him in the killing of South African artist Oupa John Sefoka, widely known as DJ Sumbody.

Furthermore, South Africans are living longer, with the national life expectancy now 12 years more than it was at the turn of the century.

Weather tomorrow: 30 July 2025

Saws warns of strong winds and rough seas in the Cape provinces, while the rest of the country can expect mostly fine, cool to cold weather. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘Why were alarm bells not sounded sooner?’ – Jayden-Lee Meek’s mother denied bail

Tiffany Nicole Meek, the mother of slain 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek, has been denied bail and will remain in custody.

The ruling was handed down by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, following two weeks of arguments presented by both the state and defence.

Tiffany Nicole Meek appears at Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court in the murder case of her son Jayden-Lee Meek on 23 July 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Meek faces charges of murder, crimen injuria, defeating the ends of justice, and attempting to obstruct justice in relation to the death of her son.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Why were alarm bells not sounded sooner?’ – Jayden-Lee Meek’s mother denied bail

Is GNU to blame for Powell’s resignation as DA’s international relations spokesperson?

Questions are being raised after Emma Powell resigned as the DA’s international relations spokesperson on Monday.

Powell said she decided to step down after being harassed, threatened and intimidated.

Emma Louise Powell. Picture: X/@powellemmaloui1

However, a political analyst from the University of Free State (UFS), Sanet Solomon, said there could be more to Powell’s resignation than meets the eye.

CONTINUE READING: Is GNU to blame for Powell’s resignation as DA’s international relations spokesperson?

Two more murder cases linked to suspects in DJ Sumbody killing

Two additional murder cases have been linked to controversial businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe and the three men charged alongside him in the killing of South African artist Oupa John Sefoka, widely known as DJ Sumbody.

Molefe, along with former police detective Michael Pule Tau, Musa Kekana, and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, made a second appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe and three alleged hitmen appear at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of DJ Sumbody on 29 July 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The four men face charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of illegal ammunition.

CONTINUE READING: Two more murder cases linked to suspects in DJ Sumbody killing

Economists question if SA has a plan for US tariffs, Tau says here it is

The new United States (US) tariffs, where South African imports into the US would be subject to a 30% import tariff, are kicking in on Friday and with little communication from government, experts were starting to say it seems that South Africa has no plan.

However, this afternoon, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) sent out a press release with Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to a conclusion of the US trade deal.

Picture: iStock

According to the release, Tau says the intersection of geopolitical, domestic and trade issues best defines the current impasse between South Africa and the US, and a reset is unavoidable.

CONTINUE READING: Economists question if SA has a plan for US tariffs, Tau says here it is

South Africans living longer: Here’s the life expectancy rate in 2025

South Africans are living longer, with the national life expectancy now 12 years more than it was at the turn of the century.

The continued rise in life expectancy is thanks to advances in healthcare, HIV prevention, and overall living conditions.

Picture: iStock

According to Statistics South Africa’s (Stats SA) 2025 mid-year population estimates, life expectancy at birth is now 64 years for males and 69 years for females.

CONTINUE READING: South Africans living longer: Here’s the life expectancy rate in 2025

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Arrest in Magaqa murder case | Simphiwe Dana blasts Nomzamo Mbatha | M1 bus brawl accident