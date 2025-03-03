Top 10 stories of the day: Hawks probe high treason | SA border crisis | Benni McCarthy named Kenya coach

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Hawks boss, Godfrey Lebeya, has confirmed that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) are investigating allegations of high treason.

Meanwhile, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola, has called on the country’s law enforcement agencies to stop crime within the country before criminals cross the borders.

Furthermore, Bafana Bafana’s leading all-time goalscorer Benni McCarthy was officially unveiled on Monday as head coach of the Kenyan men’s national football team.

Weather tomorrow: 4 March 2025

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms in Northern Cape, Western Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, while extreme fire danger is expected in parts of Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape. full weather forecast here.

Hawks investigating high treason over disinformation about land expropriation

This follows the recent criminal charges of treason laid by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party against lobby group AfriForum, accusing the lobby group of economic sabotage.

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya speaks at a press conference in Pretoria on 1 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

In recent weeks, AfriForum and trade union Solidarity have made headlines for calling on the United States (US) to act against South African policies, particularly the Land Expropriation Act.

Trump faces backlash over White House ‘bullying’ of Zelensky

As the Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) urged the global community to stand behind embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a leading political analyst said US President Donald Trump has redefined the US-Russia-Ukraine relationship.

According to independent analyst Sandile Swana, the new dynamic is now based on mutual economic interests rather than military conflict.

When a heated debate turns into a screaming match… and then into the silent treatment. Picture: AFP/ Saul Loeb

Trump’s televised confrontation with Zelensky at the White House sparked backlash from both Republicans and Democrats, with critics calling it “bullying.” Swana argued that the US has shifted to a transactional approach.

SA border crisis: Police commissioner had to ‘beg’ for return of 70 stolen cars in another country

Masemola delivered the keynote address at the official opening of the development of South Africa’s national strategy to prevent and combat transnational organised crime.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Dean Vivier

According to the police, the five-day strategy session will bring together stakeholders from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, including detectives, crime intelligence officers, Interpol officers, and border policing experts.

Is EFF trying to sneak into GNU as tension builds over ANC’s VAT proposal?

The EFF could try take advantage of tensions between the ANC and the DA over the budget, says Theo Neethling, a political analyst from the University of Free State (UFS).

This comes after reports that the ANC approached the EFF for support on a proposal to increase VAT by 0.75%. This is the latest proposal after parties within the government of national unity (GNU) rejected Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2% hike.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Neil McCartney/The Citizen

According to reports, the ANC approached political parties outside the GNU because the party had failed to get support from its second most senior partner in government, the DA.

WATCH – Benni McCarthy officially unveiled as Kenya head coach

The former Ajax Amsterdam, Celta Vigo, FC Porto, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and Orlando Pirates striker was presented to the media at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

Benni McCarthy was unveiled on Monday as the new head coach of Kenya. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Also present was former Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs, who will be the Harambee Stars’ goalkeeper coach.

Here are five more stories of the day:

