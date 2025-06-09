Top 10 stories of the day: Brakpan teen’s family heartbroken | Senzo Meyiwa judge apologises | Missing Comrades runner found

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 9 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
In the news today, the family of a teenager who was hit by a 12-year-old on Saturday has shared their heartbreak.
Meanwhile, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has apologised for his controversial racial remarks and says he is prepared to recuse himself from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
Furthermore, runner Moira Harding has been found after seemingly vanishing on Sunday, following the Comrades Marathon ultra-distance race.
Weather tomorrow: 9 June 2025
Saws has forecast disruptive snowfall over parts of the Free State and the Eastern Cape; as well as wet conditions over all provinces except Limpopo and the North West. Full weather forecast here.
‘It won’t bring Malcolm back’: Family of teen killed by 12-year-old driver
The family of a teenager who was hit by a 12-year-old on Saturday has shared their heartbreak.
The 12-year-old was behind the wheel when he disobeyed a stop sign, hitting 14-year-old Malcolm Booyens and driving into a nearby fence in Brakpan, Gauteng.
The 14-year-old’s grandfather, André Booysens, said the family is still in shock and trying to make sense of the tragic event that claimed Malcolm’s life.
Judge offers to recuse himself from Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after racial remarks
Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has apologised for his controversial racial remarks and says he is prepared to recuse himself from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
His apology follows widespread public backlash, including criticism from parliament.
The controversy erupted after Mokgoatlheng harshly criticised Advocate Charles Mnisi, who had excused himself from Monday’s session to participate in the Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).
His remarks prompted calls for the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) to investigate his conduct. “I have been 26 years on the bench, I have never ever behaved the way I did,” the judge said.
Missing Comrades runner found in Durban
A missing woman has been found after seemingly vanishing on Sunday, following the Comrades Marathon ultra-distance race.
Moira Harding, a runner from Cape Town, completed the 90km road running race in 10:52:03 on Sunday afternoon.
After reaching the finish in a delirious state, however, Harding had started walking through the streets of Durban and became lost.
Comrades Marathon race director Alain Dalais said a search party had looked for her into the early hours of the morning, and she was eventually found more than 12 hours after she had finished the race.
Mashatile reveals he spent R2.3m on travel, food, and laundry for Japan trip
Authorities have located a light aircraft that went missing in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Midlands.
According to KZN MEC for transport and human settlements, Siboniso Duma, the aircraft carrying three people disappeared at approximately 3pm on Sunday.
The Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) said that the aircraft departed from Virginia Airport on Sunday, 8 June, but failed to reach its alternate destination. It was last tracked flying over Ladysmith, heading south towards either Pietermaritzburg or Greytown.
The MEC confirmed the aircraft had been located and all on board had died.
Winter wonderland: Snow expected in Gauteng next week
We chat with Thatiso Dube, founder and creative director of Galxboy — a proudly South African streetwear brand inspired by Hip-Hop and local culture — about fashion, the story behind Galxboy, and how it all began.
Thatiso, who also serves as Galxboy’s creative director, says: “In terms of the brand being a streetwear brand, we keep it street by being relevant in the streets, staying in the streets researching, and we get our trends from the streets.”
“In order to be street, you need to stay in the streets”
