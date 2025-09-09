Top 10 stories of the day: SABC on the brink of collapse | Shadrack Sibiya loses court case | Walmart is coming to SA

Here’s your daily news update for Tuesday, 9 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Khusela Sangoni-Diko, has warned that the SABC is on the brink of collapse and may cease operations in December if a funding model is not finalised.

Meanwhile, Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, has failed in his attempt to return to work.

Furthermore, Walmart plans to open its first branded stores in South Africa later this year.

Weather tomorrow: 10 September 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of extreme fire danger, strong winds, and thundershowers across parts of the Free State, North West, and beyond. Full weather forecast here.

SABC ‘on brink of collapse, burdened by debt’, Khusela Diko warns

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Khusela Sangoni-Diko, has warned that the SABC is on the brink of collapse and may cease operations in December if a funding model is not finalised.

Earlier this month, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi said his department would soon appoint a service provider to develop a funding model for the SABC following the controversial withdrawal of the SABC Bill last year.

Communications portfolio committee chairperson Khusela Diko. Picture: X

However, Diko warned of dire consequences for the SABC.

“The SABC is at risk of collapse, burdened by unsustainable debt, outdated infrastructure, and a broken funding model. Sentech, in turn, is bleeding more than R70 million per month, subsidising the broadcaster’s signal costs.”

Court dismisses Shadrack Sibiya’s application to go back to work

Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, has failed in his attempt to return to work.

Sibiya went to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria after National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola placed him on leave of absence while an investigation was underway.

Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya at the Pretoria High Court on 3 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

He asked the court to review and overturn Masemola’s decision and also applied for an interdict to prevent any further disciplinary action.

The matter was heard on 3 September before a full bench of the high court, which reserved judgment. Almost a week later, on Tuesday, the court dismissed Sibiya’s application.

First branded Walmart stores coming to SA

Walmart plans to open its first branded stores in South Africa later this year, which it said will make high-quality, affordable merchandise accessible for more customers.

Kath McLay, president and CEO of Walmart International, says the step to open the branded stores follows Walmart’s first Growth Summit in April.

Picture: iStock

The summit featured suppliers from 12 countries across Africa with innovations and products made, grown or assembled in Africa and resulted in the recruitment of small and medium-sized Africa-based suppliers.

After his sold-out show at the Nómadas Festival, South African DJ and producer Black Coffee was presented with the city’s football team’s jersey, personalised with his name on the back.

Hosted in the city of Braga, the Nómadas Festival featured Black Coffee as the headline act.

SC Braga presented the Grammy award winning producer and his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, with a kit which left the DJ speechless. Picture: realblackcoffee/Instagram

His performance impressed locals so much that the city’s team, SC Braga, presented the Grammy award-winning producer and his girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, with their kit, leaving the DJ speechless.

8 Soweto pupils allegedly drugged and assaulted, MEC condemns attack

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has denounced a shocking assault on eight Soweto primary school pupils after they were reportedly drugged by a fellow schoolboy.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) revealed on Tuesday that a group of boys from Khomani Primary School in Diepkloof, Soweto, were allegedly raped by an adult perpetrator on 1 September.

Picture: iStock

A fellow Grade 7 pupil allegedly drugged the victims before they were raped.

