Top 10 stories of the day: Second group of SANDF troops return home | EC flood victims occupied land illegally | Petrol hike ahead?

Here’s your daily news update for Sunday, 15 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes 257 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members have arrived in South Africa on Sunday, with another group expected on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, as the death toll in the Eastern Cape rises to at least 88 people, officials have reportedly confirmed that some of the areas hardest hit by flooding this week were occupied illegally.

Furthermore, despite being on the other side of the world, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran could soon see you paying more at the petrol pumps in South Africa.

WATCH: Second group of SANDF troops return to SA, more to arrive on Monday

Picture for illustration: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

257 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members have arrived in South Africa on Sunday, with another group expected on Monday afternoon.

The troops were returning from a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). They were on the frontline of a conflict between the Congolese army and M23 rebel fighters, which raged for three years in the East of that country until a ceasefire was called in April.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Second group of SANDF troops return to SA, more to arrive on Monday

Eastern Cape flood victims reportedly occupied land illegally

A shack surrounded by water after heavy rains fell in Motherwell on 10 June 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

As the death toll in the Eastern Cape rises to at least 88 people, officials have reportedly confirmed that some of the areas hardest hit by flooding this week were occupied illegally.

Rescuers claim that around 10 000 people have been displaced, and 3 000 homes damaged or destroyed. At least 1 500 have been relocated to temporary shelters in community halls and other structures. Thursday has been declared an official day of mourning.

CONTINUE READING: Eastern Cape flood victims reportedly occupied land illegally

Israel vs Iran: Why you may soon have to pay more for petrol in South Africa

Petrol pumps are pictured at a filling station in Melville on 20 January 2021. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Despite being on the other side of the world, the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran could soon see you paying more at the petrol pumps in South Africa.

Israel unleashed a barrage of missiles in a “preemptive strike” on Iran on Friday amid concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

CONTINUE READING: Israel vs Iran: Why you may soon have to pay more for petrol in South Africa

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu call it quits after six years of marriage

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu. Picture: iStock

Tough times in the marriage of two television personalities, Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu, seem to be lasting, as rumours say the two are heading for a divorce.

The two tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2022. However, the ship has been sinking since October last year, when Hungani reportedly decided to move out of their matrimonial household.

CONTINUE READING: Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu call it quits after six years of marriage

Did you win R2.2m? Here’s where the winning PowerBall ticket was bought

Image for illustration purposes: iStock

A Lotto PowerBall millionaire is on the loose, and it could be you!

Lottery operator Ithuba Holdings on Sunday confirmed that the winner of the R2.2-million PowerBall jackpot on 12 November 2024 has still not come forward to collect their money.

The winning player bought their ticket seven months ago in Mayfair, Johannesburg, Gauteng.

They have less than five months to come forward, or they risk losing their fortune.

CONTINUE READING: Did you win R2.2m? Here’s where the winning PowerBall ticket was bought

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Eastern Cape floods death toll rises | How much Proteas will bank | Minister on unemployment statistics