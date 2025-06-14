Top 10 stories of the day: Eastern Cape floods death toll rises | How much Proteas will bank | Minister on unemployment statistics

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 14 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes that the official number of deceased in the Eastern Cape floods has risen to 86, says Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu. The number of people rescued is 38. Search and rescue teams are still on the ground recovering more bodies.

Meanwhile, the World Test Championship-winning Proteas squad haven’t only become the best Test team on the planet and written their names in the history books, they’ve also bagged a pot of gold, after beating Australia in the final at Lord’s on Saturday.

Furthermore, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, said this week that he agrees with Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie that unemployment statistics should include work in the informal sector. However, not everybody agrees.

Eastern Cape floods death toll rises

Picture: Gallo images

Mchunu and the national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, are in Mthatha today to assess police response and relief efforts to the floods.

How much money the Proteas will bank after beating Aussies in Test final

South Africa’s captain Temba Bavuma holds the ICC World Test Championship Mace as he celebrates with his team-mates after victory against Australia. Picture: Glyn Kirk / AFP

The World Test Championship-winning Proteas squad haven’t only become the best Test team on the planet and written their names in the history books, they’ve also bagged a pot of gold, after beating Australia in the final at Lord’s on Saturday.

The ICC announced before the final at Lord’s that the winners of the match would take home a purse of $3.6 million. In Rand terms that is a little less than R65 million. It is more than double ($1.6 million) what New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023) earned after winning the previous two Test finals.

Minister agrees unemployment statistics should include work in informal sector

Picture: iStock

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, said this week that he agrees with Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie that unemployment statistics should include work in the informal sector. However, not everybody agrees.

Fourie said this week that Statistics SA should rethink how it measures unemployment, arguing that when the vast informal sector is considered, the unemployment rate of 32.9% could be closer to 10%.

Eastern Cape floods: Police vow to ‘wake morals’ of looters

A man removes water from a shack after heavy rains fell in Motherwell on June 10, 2025 in Gqeberha, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has issued a warning shot to looters in the Eastern Cape amid reports that criminals were stealing from the homes of those who had died, been evacuated, or were left stranded in floods.

Devastating weather in the province this week left at least 86 people dead and more than 10 000 reportedly displaced. The government has declared a state of disaster in the province and called for a national day of mourning to honour those who lost their lives.

21-year-old remains behind bars for the murder of his 19-year-old student

Picture: iStock

21-year-old Siphosovuyo Yabo remains in custody after appearing briefly before the Colesberg magistrate court in the Northern Cape.

Yabo is accused of murdering 19-year-old Bunono Alulutho Buba on 5 June 2025.

Northern Cape spokesperson Sergio Kock said Yabo’s case, scheduled for 9 June 2025, was postponed to Thursday for further investigation.

