Former Bok winger calls time on career

The speedy winger made a name for himself in the Lions team that reached three Super Rugby finals.

Springbok winger Courtnall Skosan has decided to hang up his boots after a career of 16 years.

The 35-year-old revealed the news on his social media pages on Monday.

Skosan played 12 Tests for the Springboks in 2017, in Allister Coetzee’s second year in charge of the national team, and was most recently contracted to the Stormers.

His professional rugby journey started with the Bulls in 2011, while he also played for Tuks in the Varsity Cup competition.

He later joined the Lions and under then coach Johan Ackermann played a part in the team reaching the Super Rugby finals in 2016, 2017 and 2018. He made 84 appearances and scored 38 tries. He also won the Currie Cup while in Lions colours.

Skosan joined Northampton in 2021, scoring a hat-trick on debut, and returned home in 2023 for a final stint at the Stormers, with 11 appearances across all competitions.

“From a small-town boy in Northpine, Cape Town, to living a dream I once could only pray about. Today, I close one chapter of my life with a heart full of gratitude. This is my story.

“It took me three months to find the words to summarise 16 of the best years of my life. Thank you Rugby.”