Jake White: Players must put Bok selection out of their minds in semi-final

Ten Bulls players will compete in the URC semi-final after just being selected for the Springboks.

Willie le Roux and Canan Moodie will line up agaisnt Lukhanyo Am in their URC semi-final. All three have been selected in the latest Bok squad. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Bulls boss Jake White has urged his players to put their Springbok selection out of their minds when they play in their United Rugby Championship (URC) semi-final against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 6.15pm).

A total 54 players were named in Rassie Erasmus’ first Bok squad of the season which kicks off on 28 June against the Barbarians, followed by the Castle Lager Incoming Series. It’s an unchanged group from the year’s second alignment camp in Cape Town.

Included are 10 Bulls players, all named in the squad to play in the URC semi-final. Only the Sharks have more players in the squad (11).

White warns against ‘trials’ mentality

“It’s like trials tomorrow,” White said. “One of the messages I’ve given the players: ‘I please don’t want you to play like it’s trials. I want you to play like it’s a team.’

“Because often what happens in these situations is whenever you announce a team before a big game… There’s 54 guys, they all want to be Springboks. They all want to be in the first round.

“They know they will compete against the guys they are playing against tomorrow. It doesn’t matter what I say, they know this is an opportunity in front of selectors – in front of the public – for them to stake a claim.”

Still, the coach said his job was to make his charges understand the play-off fixture was not about individuals.

“I said to them in the changeroom today, they’ve been picked on what they did the last 18 weeks. It’s got nothing to do with how they have to do tomorrow.

“They are not going to do anything tomorrow that is going to make them put their hand up. They’ve put their hand up to be picked in the 54-man squad by what they’ve done for the last couple of months. I just want them to continue doing that.”

Bulls out for third time lucky, Sharks want to stake claim

The Sharks reach the semi-final stages of the URC for the first time, while this is the third time for the Bulls.

The Pretoria outfit have never won the trophy and will have the mentality of righting wrongs of the past, while the Sharks intend to stake their claim.

The Sharks have beaten the Bulls twice in the URC this season (20–17 in Durban in December and 29–19 at Loftus in February). That means two of the Bulls’ four defeats in the campaign came against the Sharks, who also won the SA shield for the first time.

It’s been a breakout season for the Sharks but White and his charges will want to become the second SA team to win the URC after the Stormers.