Keenan’s hat-trick inspires Ireland to rout of Argentina

Ireland are now on 15 points in the Northern Hemisphere log standings.

Hugo Keenan scored three tries in his first home Test appearance in over a year as Ireland outclassed a disappointing Argentina 42-12 in their Nations Championship match on Friday.

The Irish ran in six tries to get their November campaign in Dublin underway in impressive fashion.

They go on to play Fiji on Saturday week before the biggest challenge, world champions South Africa in a fortnight.

Ireland go top of the Nations Championship northern hemisphere standings ahead of the rest of the matches this weekend.

Argentina stay fourth in the southern hemisphere table. They next play Italy and France.

Irish rugby legend Fergus Slattery and Ireland’s 2024 European 1500 metres champion Ciara Mageean were honoured with a minute’s applause prior to the national anthems.

Argentina broke the deadlock in the 11th minute — Tomas Albornoz sent a delightful crossfield kick into the try area and it was no contest between Pumas wing Mateo Carreras and the smallest player on the pitch Craig Casey.

Albornoz failed to convert to leave Argentina 5-0 up.

The Irish though struck back with a stunning try, Casey getting back into Andy Farrell’s good books as he forced a turnover penalty.

Right wing Rob Baloucoune popped up in the centre and burst through the Argentina defence, passing to Mack Hansen, who offloaded to Keenan.

Keenan, like Hansen returning after a long absence from the Test side because of injury, finished it off — Sam Prendergast converted for 7-5.

The hosts put together another polished move to score their second try, flanker Nick Timoney pierced the Argentinian defence and got to within metres of the line.

Hooker Dan Sheehan had started the move and appropriately finished it off — crashing over for the try.

Prendergast converted for 14-5.

The Irish were fully into their stride by this stage, and try number three came soon afterwards.

It was a quite brilliant individual effort from Keenan, taking the pass from Hansen, who had come off his wing, and beating three Argentina players to touch down.

Prendergast converted for 21-5 at the half hour mark — Argentina’s early fire well and truly doused.

Montoya blow

Pumas new defence coach Shaun Edwards looked on ruefully from the box high up in the stands.

A further blow came with captain Julian Montoya failing a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) and would not be returning — referee Luke Pearce had to inform a surprised Pablo Matera he was now skipper.

Argentina were firmly on the back foot and their ill discipline, which has been a problem all year, let them down as the Irish forced them into conceding penalty after penalty.

Pearce finally lost patience and waved a yellow card at Justo Piccardo, who trudged dolefully off for a 10 minute ‘rest’.

The Irish did not let up at the start of the second-half as Prendergast moved up a couple of gears and broke the Pumas line to sprint over for a sensational try.

The 23-year-old’s first try for his country — two years after making his Test debut against the same opposition — had Farrell out of his seat applauding.

Prendergast converted his try for good measure to make it 28-5.

Argentina came back at them, Carreras, who had received medical treatment at the start of the second-half, going over for his second try.

Albornoz converted for 28-12.

It was not the start of a comeback, Keenan going over for his third, running on to Ryan Baird’s pass to touch down.

Prendergast converted for 35-12 with half an hour remaining.

The visitors were reduced to 14 men again when replacement Efrain Elias was sin-binned for a high tackle on Keenan.

The Irish took immediate advantage — Ronan Kelleher going over.

Ciaran Frawley, who had come on for Prendergast, converted for 42-12, and were unable to add to the score with the jaded Pumas offering little in reply.