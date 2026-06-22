School rugby results: Kearsney put 94 on St Alban’s, Selborne score 85 against Stirling

Meanwhile, Dale and St Andrew's, and Michaelhouse and Hilton had incredibly close games.

Some huge victories and some tight results played out in school rugby this weekend.

It was largely quiet, with schools writing exams, and attention mostly on the Springboks playing the Barbarians, SA A taking on Zimbabwe, and the Bulls again trying to win the URC final.

But at the grassroots level, Michaelhouse managed a tight 20-16 home win over Hilton while the other fairly big fixture in KwaZulu-Natal saw Kearsney thrash St Alban’s.

In the Eastern Cape, Dale narrowly beat St Andrew’s 42-36 away, while Selborne thumped Stirling 85-7.

The games in the Noordvaal competition were very tight. St John’s and St Stithians played to a 21-all draw while St Benedict’s managed a 23-20 away win over St David’s.

Selected results

KwaZulu-Natal

Michaelhouse 20 Hilton 16

Kearsney 94 St Alban’s 10

Eastern Cape

Selborne 85 Stirling 7

St Andrew’s 36 Dale 42

Graeme 51 Union 10

Woodridge 7 Kingswood 48

Hudson Park 22 Port Rex 15

Noordvaal

St John’s 21 St Stithians 21

St David’s 20 St Benedict’s 23