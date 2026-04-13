School rugby results: Stellenberg claim another big scalp in Paul Roos

Stellenberg have now beaten the second, third and fourth-ranked teams from last year.

Another shock result emerged in school rugby this weekend, as Stellenberg ended Paul Roos’ unbeaten run with a 20-10 comeback victory.

Stellenberg, ranked 14th last year, have become one of the form teams after also edging second-ranked Paar Gim by a point and beating third-ranked Grey College in the build-up to their win over fourth-ranked Paul Roos.

The ‘Jade Brigade’ made their latest win even more remarkable fighting from 10-0 down. They equalised late and then pushed on for a famous two-score victory.

Meanwhile, Paarl Gim secured an emphatic 51-24 away win over last year’s top team, Affies. Outeniqua beat Boland Landbou 34-24, Paarl Boys High drew 13-all with Oakdale, Wynberg secured an important 27-17 win over Rondebosch, and Jeppe won a 31-24 victory over Joburg rivals KES.

Selected results

Affies 24 Paarl Gim 51

Andrew Rabie 29 Kirkwood 3

Bellville 12 Brackenfell 6

Ben Vorster 40 Middelburg HS 40

Bosmansdam 24 Hopefield 19

Bothaville 10 Wilgerivier 47

Brandwag 33 Tuine 21

Cathcart 22 Ooskus Gim 22

Centurion 36 Dinamika 21

Dale College 12 Grey High School 24

DR Malan 0 Oosterlig 16

Duineveld 0 Diamantveld 36

Durbanville 23 SACS 18

Eldoraigne 31 Transvalia 38

Fitchardtpark 29 Jim Fouché 17

Framesby 36 Daniel Pienaar 28

Glenwood 13 Maritzburg College 33

Graeme College 48 Port Rex 10

Hermanus 15 HTS Drostdy 73

HTS Middelburg 46 EG Jansen 31

Hudson Park 36 Cambridge 12

Jeppe 31 Kes 24

Krugersdorp 37 Fourways 17

Marlow 40 Die Brandwag 33

Melkbosstrand 26 DF Akademie 10

Menlopark 64 Oos-Moot 12

Milnerton 17 Parel Vallei 32

Nico Malan 31 Muir College 24

Outeniqua 34 Boland Landbou 24

Paarl Boys High 13 Oakdale 13

Pearson 22 Selborne College 5

Piet Retief 31 Kempton Park 34

Potch Gim 5 Rustenberg 56

Pretoria Boys High 14 Parktown 3

Queen’s College 27 Stirling 17

Randburg 68 Rand Park 5

Sentraal 43 Landboudal 18

Springs Boys 10 Northcliff 39

St John’s College 33 Club Rangers Vicenza ITA 31

Stellenberg 20 Paul Roos Gym 10

Strand 24 Charlie Hofmeyr 43

Swartland 31 Worcester Gym 15

Waterkloof 71 Nelspruit 32

Westville 35 Northwood 29

Wesvalia 29 Wagpos 17

Wynberg 27 Rondebosch 17

Zwartkop 38 Marais Viljoen 12