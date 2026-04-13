School rugby results: Stellenberg claim another big scalp in Paul Roos

Stellenberg have now beaten the second, third and fourth-ranked teams from last year.
Another shock result emerged in school rugby this weekend, as Stellenberg ended Paul Roos’ unbeaten run with a 20-10 comeback victory.
Stellenberg, ranked 14th last year, have become one of the form teams after also edging second-ranked Paar Gim by a point and beating third-ranked Grey College in the build-up to their win over fourth-ranked Paul Roos.
The ‘Jade Brigade’ made their latest win even more remarkable fighting from 10-0 down. They equalised late and then pushed on for a famous two-score victory.
Meanwhile, Paarl Gim secured an emphatic 51-24 away win over last year’s top team, Affies. Outeniqua beat Boland Landbou 34-24, Paarl Boys High drew 13-all with Oakdale, Wynberg secured an important 27-17 win over Rondebosch, and Jeppe won a 31-24 victory over Joburg rivals KES.
Selected results
Affies 24 Paarl Gim 51
Andrew Rabie 29 Kirkwood 3
Bellville 12 Brackenfell 6
Ben Vorster 40 Middelburg HS 40
Bosmansdam 24 Hopefield 19
Bothaville 10 Wilgerivier 47
Brandwag 33 Tuine 21
Cathcart 22 Ooskus Gim 22
Centurion 36 Dinamika 21
Dale College 12 Grey High School 24
DR Malan 0 Oosterlig 16
Duineveld 0 Diamantveld 36
Durbanville 23 SACS 18
Eldoraigne 31 Transvalia 38
Fitchardtpark 29 Jim Fouché 17
Framesby 36 Daniel Pienaar 28
Glenwood 13 Maritzburg College 33
Graeme College 48 Port Rex 10
Hermanus 15 HTS Drostdy 73
HTS Middelburg 46 EG Jansen 31
Hudson Park 36 Cambridge 12
Jeppe 31 Kes 24
Krugersdorp 37 Fourways 17
Marlow 40 Die Brandwag 33
Melkbosstrand 26 DF Akademie 10
Menlopark 64 Oos-Moot 12
Milnerton 17 Parel Vallei 32
Nico Malan 31 Muir College 24
Outeniqua 34 Boland Landbou 24
Paarl Boys High 13 Oakdale 13
Pearson 22 Selborne College 5
Piet Retief 31 Kempton Park 34
Potch Gim 5 Rustenberg 56
Pretoria Boys High 14 Parktown 3
Queen’s College 27 Stirling 17
Randburg 68 Rand Park 5
Sentraal 43 Landboudal 18
Springs Boys 10 Northcliff 39
St John’s College 33 Club Rangers Vicenza ITA 31
Stellenberg 20 Paul Roos Gym 10
Strand 24 Charlie Hofmeyr 43
Swartland 31 Worcester Gym 15
Waterkloof 71 Nelspruit 32
Westville 35 Northwood 29
Wesvalia 29 Wagpos 17
Wynberg 27 Rondebosch 17
Zwartkop 38 Marais Viljoen 12
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.