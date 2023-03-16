Barker tired of losing best players at Stellenbosch

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

For a few years now, Stellenbosch FC have been a go to team for clubs in search of signing quality players, but that has derailed the progress of the team, according to coach Steve Barker.

The 55-year-old, who has been at the helm of Stellenbosch since 2017 when the team was still playing in the lower leagues of SA football, has seen many talented players come and go, but the team still managed to thrive by bringing in new talent, especially from their development structures.



Barker says this needs to stop if they want to be a successful club in the DStv Premiership.

Just last season, Barker lost the services of his best and quality players Zitha Kwinika and Ashley du Preez to fellow DStv Premiership side Kaizer Chiefs.

At the moment, there are talks that Junior Mendieta and Sibongiseni Mthethwa might leave the club, with the two players reported to be on a wanted list of several clubs, including Chiefs.

But, losing these two players will once again be a set-back for Barker’s progress at the club.

Barker has been able to bring up talented players like Jayden Adams and Devin Titus to the senior team and they have slotted in very well in the squad, and Barker says it’s important that they don’t lose more of their best players.

“Personally as a coach I want us to be successful, I want us to start challenging higher up on the league table and having cup runs like we have (at the moment with Nedbank cup). If we want to do that it is important that we start being the team that doesn’t lose its best players and we are able to retain our best players,” said the Stellies coach.

“So, if we are able to retain our young players that we have – five of them are selected for the Under-23 preliminary squad. Plus players like Mendieta and Mthethwa, Iqraam Rayners, those are the experienced players that we brought and they have the quality. It is important for us as a football club to also be successful and that will be by retaining the players that we have.”

Stellenbosch are in 10th place on the log with 27 points.



They host eighth placed AmaZulu FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Friday and a win over Usuthu will see them get into the top eight.