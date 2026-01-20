Kodisang close to Stellies move, Esquivel next

Sources close to Esquivel suggest that the Argentine midfielder is likely to return to his home country.

As previously reported by Phakaaathi, Mamelodi Sundowns are set to offload both Kobamelo Kodisang and Matías Esquivel after their respective loan spells were cut short.

Kodisang was sent back to Sundowns by Portuguese side AVS Futebol SAD, where he had been on a season-long loan.

A similar fate befell Esquivel, who was also on the books of Greek Super League outfit A.E. Kifisia on loan. According to SABC Sport, Kodisang is on the verge of joining Stellenbosch FC for the second half of the season.

He will become the second player to move from Sundowns to Stellies, following the departure of Mosa Lebusa, who recently ended a seven-year stay at Chloorkop.

Sources close to Esquivel suggest that the Argentine midfielder is likely to return to his home country as he looks to secure regular game time.

“I did say that both players would explore their options because they are not part of the immediate future at Sundowns,” a source revealed.

“You can see now that Kodisang is set to join Stellenbosch and Esquivel could follow soon, because it is hard to see him working his way back into the Sundowns team with the quality they have.”

The arrivals of Monnapule Saleng and Brayan León have further intensified competition for places at the Betway Premiership champions, making opportunities even more limited for fringe players.