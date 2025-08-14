Chiefs’ Kaze impressed by ‘very professional’ McCarthy

'For sure, without injuries, he will go far,' said the Chiefs assistant coach.

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze has praised the professionalism of Aden McCarthy, after the young defender’s superb start to the Betway Premiership season.

ALSO READ: Kaze delighted with impact subs after Chiefs victory

The 21 year-old has started both of Chiefs’ Premiership games so far in central defence alongside Inacio Miguel. And Chiefs have kept successive clean sheets, following a 2-0 win at Stellenbosch last Sunday with a 1-0 win at home to Polokwane City on Wednesday evening.

Chiefs’ Kaze – ‘Aden is a very nice kid’

On top of this, McCarthy has been named Man-of-the-Match in both games.

“The ones handing out Man-of-the-Match are making our lives difficult. He (McCarthy) will now feel entitled every game to get Man-of-the-Match!,” joked Kaze, after Siphesihle Ndlovu’s late goal was enough to take down Rise and Shine.

“Aden is a very nice kid. He is very professional in the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch … a player that listens a lot. He is always with … Miguel and those kinds of players. He knows the experience others have can help him. For sure, without injuries, he will go far, because he is a player with quality.”

Kaze has taken over media duties, with head coach Nasreddine Nabi back in Tunisia to be with his wife, after she was involved in a serious road accident.

Chiefs’ coaching staff, however, remain in constant contact with Nabi.

“We are always in contact with the head coach,” added Kaze.

“But he trusts our experience and our knowledge. We are the people on the field every day. The people on the field are those that can feel the vibe on the field.

“They see every day what is happening in training, who can do what and who can make the different combinations. He also trusts us to name the starting line-up. But he is the head coach and is kept informed on a daily basis.”

ALSO READ: Super-sub Ndlovu fires Chiefs past Polokwane City

Chiefs will return to Premiership action Tuesday, when they take on Richards Bay at FNB Stadium.