Durban City’s Dladla confident of victory against Galaxy in Cup final

"We've had a good week of preparations," said Dladla.

Durban City coach Pitso Dladla is confident that his team will beat TS Galaxy and lift the Nedbank Cup trophy this coming weekend.



The Citizens meet The Rockets in the final of the competition at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane (kick-off is at 3pm).



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Speaking ahead of the game, Dladla expressed confidence that his side is ready for the challenge ahead and will conquer it.

“We’ve had a good week of preparations. The players are in a good place and understand what is expected. Now it’s about going out there and delivering. Finals are about moments. So, we must stay focused, disciplined, and take our chances when they come,” said Dladla during a press conference in Polokwane.



Having gone through a tough route to the final, Dladla is counting on the team’s character to get them over the line.



“If you look at all the rounds we have played, our character has been tested as a team, and we have been able to emerge victorious.



“We’ve been involved in penalty shoot-outs; three times we managed to go through and we have also been involved in games where we had to play NFD teams. We also had to play Lamontville Golden Arrows with a man down, we played more than 40 minutes with one man down, and we managed to win that game.”



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“So, that tells you that our character as a team has been tested differently in different rounds, and that has prepared us very well going into the final,” added Dladla.