Lights go out on SuperSport and on Hunt’s 1000th game

Due to load shedding, the game was briefly halted after 22 minute when the lights went off at the Tshwane venue.

The match is called off due to load shedding during Betway Premiership 2024/25 match between SuperSport United and Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa on 23 Febraury 2025 ©Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) headache of fixture congestion has just increased after the game between SuperSport United and Golden Arrows was abandoned due to a power outage at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

The game was tied at 1-1 when the decision to stop the game was taken after 45 minutes. Kaizer Chiefs loanee Christian Saile opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute but his goal was cancelled out by Velemseni Ndwandwe in the 24th minute of the power interrupted game.

Due to load shedding, the game was briefly halted after 22 minute when the lights went off at the Tshwane venue. After resuming play to finish the first half, match officials took a decision to call off the game with visibility a concern in the Betway Premiership encounter.

Before the game, all the headlines were about Matsatsantsa a Piroti head coach Gavin Hunt who was taking charge of his 1000th game in top-flight football. Power outage dimmed what was supposed to be a remarkable milestone for the decorated coach.

The four-time league winning coach has also been on the books of Moroka Swallows, Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs. Amongst his trophy cabinet as a manager, the 60-year-old has also won three domestic cup competitions.

It’s unclear when the fixture will be replayed, with the PSL expected to set a new date. This is the second game that has been affected by lighting issues this month after the clash between Magesi FC and Chippa United was suspended at Seshego Stadium due to floodlight failure.

The league is facing a dilemma of rescheduling a couple of outstanding fixtures with all Royal AM games suspended. Orlando Pirates are already three games behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who have played 18 games so far.

Meanwhile, Royal AM have only played 11 games as owner Shauwn Mkhize’s battle with the tax authorities continues. The PSL remains mum on the issue and there’s no indication on what’s going to happen from now until the end of the season.