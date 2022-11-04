OPINION: Kaizer Chiefs still need a striker or two

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It is now clear that Arthur Zwane should find a striker or two if his tenure at Kaizer Chiefs is to be a success.



Ashley Du Preez is not proving right now to be quite the man he was looking for.



Du Preez was again awful up front for Amakhosi with two distinctive misses in one-on-one situations in last weekend’s Soweto derby.



Chiefs could have easily gone into the break with a clean 2-0 lead over Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium last Saturday had it not been for Du Preez’s horrendous showing.



The 24-year-old striker was set through on goal towards the end of the first half on two occasions but the Pirates keeper came up trumps on both.



Du Preez’s decision-making in the process left a lot to be desired and proved that he cannot be the main source of goals for the Naturena side.



With Caleb Bimenyimana out with an injury, Zwane was left with only Du Preez as an out-and-out striker.

He was partnered with the off-form Khama Billiat who also messed up a few promising situations that could have resulted in proper scoring chances had he been sharp.



It is however good for Zwane that this happened now as it gives him enough time to find another two strikers to add to his arsenal.



He also has enough time for Bimenyimana to recover properly before the resumption of PSL games in December.



It is no secret that Zwane’s team have breathed hot and cold this season, leaving their supporters highly frustrated at times.



But had he always had a proper striker, Amakhosi’s start to the DStv Premiership campaign could have been much better.



This is not to say their start was not good, as they sit in fourth place going into the Fifa World Cup break. But Zwane’s constant bemoaning of missed chances is proof enough that he needs to keep his eyes peeled for a striker to complement Bimenyimana.



Du Preez will need more time and less of the pressure he has right now to come right at Chiefs.

But time unfortunately, is something that comes in short supply at Amakhosi.