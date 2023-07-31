WATCH: Ané Oosthuysen becomes the latest Miss SA 2023 finalist to be eliminated

By Lineo Lesemane

Ané Oosthuysen was voted out of the Miss SA pageant, following her elimination from Crown Chasers on SABC 3 on Sunday.

The model and primary school teacher said the competition was tough, and the biggest challenge for her during the series was her mindset.

She added that going through eliminations every week was incredibly tough, and her anxiety never got any better.

“I think I was in my head too much. The most difficult part of everything was that even though you felt you gave your everything, it could still end up not being enough. The competition was really tough,” she said.

Ané Oosthuysen’s last episode

As Ané got eliminated from the show, Homba Mazaleni was announced as the winner of Sunday’s episode, titled Honouring our Heritage.

The episode highlighted the importance of understanding the many cultures and backgrounds that exist in South Africa.

The first challenge introduced the finalists to Banyana Banyana, ahead of their departure for the World Cup, and showcased the value of national pride.

The finalists then had to create a favourite dish and explain what it meant to them before inviting fellow contestants to taste it.

Ané described the show as a revolutionary game-changer in the world of pageantry and said she is grateful to have been a part of it.

“It was challenging, and although some days were really hard, looking back, I realise that it is one of the most incredible things I could have gone through in my life.

“I have learned that I am strong, smart, work well under pressure, and no matter what, I always stay true to myself.”

She thanked everyone who supported her throughout her Miss SA journey.

“I have grown as a woman, learned so much about myself, and saw just how amazing my support network is. There were so many standout moments during this whole process.

“Words will never be enough to thank everyone who supported me throughout this journey. It is such a beautiful thing to see how other people believe in your dreams with you, and for that, I will be forever grateful.”

