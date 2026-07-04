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WATCH: Miss SA, WhatsApp updates and Durban July fashion among this week’s biggest lifestyle stories

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Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

4 minute read

4 July 2026

12:02 pm

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Explore this week's biggest lifestyle stories in South Africa, from innovative beauty pageants to exciting fashion trends.

From beauty pageants and fashion to technology and entertainment, this week delivered plenty of talking points across South Africa’s lifestyle scene.

This week’s biggest lifestyle stories

The Miss South Africa 2026 competition took a different approach by unveiling a judging panel that extends beyond the traditional pageant world.

Meet the Three Women Judging Miss South Africa 2026's Semifinalists
(L-R) Colleen Larsen, Shudufhadzo Musida and Dr Aisha R. Pandor. This year’s Miss SA finalist judging panel featured expertise from international diplomacy, entrepreneurship, business leadership, technology, healthcare, innovation and transformation. Picture: Supplied, Miss South Africa Organisation

This year’s semifinalists were evaluated by a diverse group of leaders, Shudufhadzo Musida, Dr Aisha R. Pandor and Colleen Larsen.

Rather than focusing solely on appearance, contestants were assessed on leadership, strategic thinking and social impact, highlighting the pageant’s continued evolution.

The eagerly anticipated Top 19 finalists are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has begun rolling out usernames, allowing users to connect without sharing their phone numbers.

The long-awaited feature lets users reserve a unique handle that can be shared instead of a mobile number, offering greater privacy and convenience.

Fashion lovers are also preparing for the Hollywoodbets Durban July, with this year’s theme, Marvels of Mzansi, encouraging stylish interpretations inspired by South African heritage rather than literal costumes.

Picture: iStock

Fashion experts have urged racegoers to embrace creativity while maintaining elegance.

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Netflix snaps up another local production

In entertainment, The Four of Us, the latest telenovela from Tshedza Pictures, has secured a Netflix streaming deal before its television debut.

The series, which recently premiered on e.tv, replaces the long-running soapie Scandal! and will become available on Netflix the day after each broadcast.

Finally, music superstar Drake made headlines after placing a reported R1.2 million wager on Canada to defeat South Africa in their FIFA World Cup round-of-32 clash.

Following a friendly exchange with fellow artist Black Coffee, Drake celebrated Canada’s late victory, while South African fans were left disappointed.

Those are some of the biggest lifestyle stories making headlines this week.

Read more on these topics

Drake Durban July Netflix WhatsApp

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