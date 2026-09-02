Zakes Bantwini and L’vovo Derrango perform to emotional fans in Durban

20 years after Zakes gave L'vovo his first major opportunity, the pair proved that some musical partnerships only get better with time.

South African music fans were taken on a nostalgic trip when music heavyweights Zakes Bantwini and L’vovo Derrango reunited on stage at the Mayonie Open Air festival in Durban.

The highly anticipated performance took place at Chris Saunders Park in Umhlanga on Saturday, 29 August. This gave fans a special moment that celebrated two decades of friendship, music and brotherhood.

A friendship that started in 2006

For Grammy Award-winning Zakes and L’vovo, the reunion was about far more than performing together. The pair have shared a remarkable musical journey that dates back to 2006. That was when Zakes discovered L’vovo and signed him as his first artist.

At the time, Zakes was only 24 years old, but the decision would become an important chapter in both their careers.

Twenty years later, the two artists were back on the same stage. They reminded fans of the musical magic that first brought them together.

Their performance also brought back memories of their popular hits. The crowd enthusiastically sang along and celebrated the chemistry between the two performers.

The atmosphere became particularly emotional as fans watched L’vovo confidently return to one of Durban’s biggest stages.

Zakes posted an emotional message on his social media: ” Twenty years ago, I met a young man from Newcastle in Durban.

L’vovo Derrango. My brother. 🖤

Although he wasn’t from Durban, Durban is where we would make history. It’s where I discovered him, believed in him, and signed him as my very first artist, ever, at just 24 years old. It’s where I built him a home at Mayonie Productions Label.

Together, we created something so unique that it needed its own name. I began referring to it as Durban Kwaito Music, because there was nothing else quite like what we were doing.

And we took that sound everywhere.

Johannesburg. Cape Town. Barcelona. Stages across the world.

Two boys from KZN, carrying our story further than we ever imagined.

Yesterday, twenty years later, we stood on that same stage together in Durban, this time for my own festival. Some of the people in that crowd were born in the very same year I discovered and signed him.

Twenty years!

We’ve been through more than most people will ever know.

We survived an accident together that took people we loved. We built a sound that became part of this city. We fell out, and somehow found our way back to each other, because real brotherhood survives all of that“.

L’vovo’s emotional comeback

The performance carried even greater significance because it marked a major stage return for L’vovo following the near-fatal stroke he suffered in 2022. The musician has spoken publicly about the devastating health scare. He has also spoken about the difficult road to recovery that followed.

His return to a major stage therefore represented more than a comeback to live entertainment. L’vovo previously reflected on his recovery, saying that he believes God saved him so he could help others.

His appearance alongside Zakes made the moment even more meaningful. It brought his personal journey together with the friendship that helped shape his career.

Fans get a 2006 flashback.

Social media users and festivalgoers were quick to celebrate the reunion. Many described the performance as a throwback to the golden era of South African music.

The sight of L’vovo walking onto Zakes’ stage instantly transported fans back to 2006. For longtime followers. What made the performance special was not simply seeing two familiar names together again.

20 years after Zakes gave L’vovo his first major opportunity, the pair proved that some musical partnerships only get better with time.