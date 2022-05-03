WATCH: The right way to brush kids’ teeth

Hein Kaiser

Sing happy birthday twice. That provides a reasonable window of time for a child to brush their teeth.

Two minutes, moving in a circular motion around their pearlies, should be the rule of thumb.

Johannesburg dentist Dr Khomo Sibanyoni said that from the moment a child sprouts their first tooth, dental care becomes important.

She said that initially, even using a damp cloth to run across young teeth to remove plaque is a good start.

Regular visits to the dentist should become a routine for young and older.

Adults have an irrational fear of dentistry and Dr Sibanyoni speculated that it’s a fear of an injection.

She laughed: “That’s why I prefer working with children, they are brave. Adults can be big babies.”

When a child visits her practice for the first time, Dr Sibanyoni spends the debut appointment desensitizing the young patient, ensuring familiarisation with the tools of her trade, introducing all the staff and building a bond of trust. This approach calms nerves and could play a significant role in reducing anxiety about dentistry in later years.

Dr Sibanyoni said one of the most common dental problems very young children face is decay because of sleeping with a bottle or breast, in an instance of breastfeeding, in their mouths.

The sugars in milk can cause dental decay.

She said: “If a child does need to sleep with a bottle, use lukewarm water instead of milk.”

Watch Dr Sibayoni speak about dental health for kids

Other common challenges include gingivitis, which is inflation of the gums and decay because of too many sweets.

She noted that lacklustre dental care from a young age can also accelerate prevalence of cavities.

Dental care brand Jordan recommends that a child’s first toothbrush is introduced once teething starts, ensuring that babies get used to the notion of brushing their teeth.

To assist with teething, it said that a broad, thick and chewable-handled toothbrush is preferable as it also assists during teething months.

Chances are that children will also engage with more colourful devices at a young age.

The company recommends a pea-sized drop of toothpaste dolloped onto the brush.

Dr Sibanyoni said that brushing teeth should be a fun activity, not a chore, and encourages parents to brush alongside their kids.

She said: “Children should start brushing their own teeth the moment they possess the dexterity to manage a toothbrush.”

From about age 6 baby teeth make way for permanent pearlies.

On its website Jordan said: “When children turn six, they begin to understand the importance of brushing their teeth. They also want to do everything, including this daily routine, by themselves. The challenge for these kids is to brush properly, so that they reach all their teeth, from baby teeth to their new permanent teeth. Children in this age group have varying teeth sizes due to their mixture of baby and permanent teeth. Therefore, their toothbrushes require more bristles to better adapt to the uneven tooth landscape.”

The company recommends a round dense head of bristles for to meet this challenge.

Dr Sibanyoni said that supervised brushing at home should continue until about age seven when children are able to independently exercise a measure of dental care.

She added: “Make sure that the toothpaste you provide is fluoridated, use it twice a day using circular motions when brushing. The only time that you can go back and forth is when brushing the top part of your teeth.”

Dr Sibanyoni noted: “A visit to the dentist every six months should be par for the course for everyone. In adults it may play a role in allaying fears as regular maintenance makes it more unlikely that major procedures could be required. In children, a positive brushing routine and creating a mindset of good dental health from an early age is critical.”