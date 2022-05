The concept of badge engineering, though nothing new in the automotive world, is well-known for often producing completely different results. No exception to the rule is the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. Same yet different Both are made in India, ride on the same CMF-A+ platform – an extension of the CMF-A that underpins the Renault Kwid, have the same dimensions, the same 205 mm of ground clearance and the option of a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. The differences though are in the final packaging. Whereas the Kiger can be specified with a normally aspirated or turbocharged version...

The concept of badge engineering, though nothing new in the automotive world, is well-known for often producing completely different results. No exception to the rule is the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

Same yet different

Both are made in India, ride on the same CMF-A+ platform – an extension of the CMF-A that underpins the Renault Kwid, have the same dimensions, the same 205 mm of ground clearance and the option of a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

The differences though are in the final packaging. Whereas the Kiger can be specified with a normally aspirated or turbocharged version of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, the Magnite, in South Africa, only comes with the latter.

In a surprise reversal of each brand’s perception, the Kiger plays the cost-effective role by offering a broader model line-up at a more accessible price, while the Magnite represents the premium and therefore pricier offering.

It doesn’t stop there. Both have different interiors, slight differences in spec level – Kiger doesn’t have a surround-view camera system but has a bigger infotainment system, for example – and altered warranty periods; five-year/100 000 km for the Kiger and six-year/150 000 km for the Magnite.

Design differences

Then there is the actual design. The Kiger adopts a coupe-like exterior supposedly as a means of providing easier access, cost-wise, to what has become the in-vogue SUV bodystyle.

On the other hand, the Magnite, originally envisioned as Datsun’s flagship model, hence the Go inspired front facia, follows the conventional mini-SUV route by countering the lack of a lowered roofline with funkier styling promised to attract more attention.

The differing approaches to what is basically the same vehicle further reflect in the monthly sales. Since going on-sale last year, the Kiger, which replaced the Sandero, has amassed sales of 2 749 versus the Magnite’s 3 263.

It is worth noting though that the Nissan went on sale in June, three months before the Renault. Until April this year, the roles have been reversed, with Kiger sales totalling 2 370 and those of the Magnite 1 813.

There is, however, a big difference and one which plays in the Magnite’s favour that goes some way in justifying its higher price.

The trek

This came to the fore at the recent Nissan Experience, which started in Rosebank and finished with a foray up the daunting Breedt’s Nek pass on the outskirts of Rustenburg.

For the first leg of the journey, the Magnite provided ferrying duties until the mid-point stopover in Hartebeespoort Dam, where the swap was made into the locally built Navara Pro-2X that was to take us up the pass.

Although our experience with the Navara has been well documented, it still impressed up the rock-strewn, puncture-prone pass with only two-wheel-drive and the diff-lock engaged.

In fact, it was only due to brain-fade that some bogged down, or because of a lack of momentum. Editor Jaco van der Merwe’s thoughts on the Navara Pro-2X can be viewed here.

Direct comparison

Back to the Magnite. As open to interpretation as vehicle styling is, there is still something pleasing about the Magnite’s overall look that goes against nondescript looks Nissan has been known for.

Compared to its more stylish Kiger twin, the Magnite is more “in-your-face” aggressive and, for fear of a better description, more youthful as evidenced by the two-tone Vivid Blue paint contrasted by the Onyx Black roof Nissan somehow appears to have better pulled off than Renault.

Inside, anorak levels of inspection is needed to distinguish Magnite’s interior from the Kiger, though the intense scouting does produce results.

Interior of the Magnite Acenta Plus.

Aside from the smaller infotainment display, the Magnite lacks the Kiger’s dual glovebox setup, forgoes the piano-key black inserts for silver accents and sports a different centre console that lacks the cupholder cover and dial for the drive mode selector.

In addition, Nissan has relocated the handbrake lever from the passenger’s side to the driver’s side of the console, redesigned the air vents with those in the middle positioned above the infotainment system, and revised the design of the console below the wireless smartphone charger to accommodate a large storage area flanked by the USB port.

While the rest of the interior is unchanged, the materials used, despite appearing cheap, are softer and of a better quality, slightly, than those used inside the Kiger.

Inside the Kiger Intens.

The infotainment system is also a lot more straightforward to use despite appearing dated compared to the Kiger’s, with the rest of the design being neat and solid.

A full breakdown of the Magnite’s specification sheet and of the Kiger can be seen here and here. Similar to the top-spec Renault Kiger Intens, the Magnite driven was the flagship Acenta Plus.

As for space, there is little to separate the Magnite from the Kiger. In spite of the latter’s coupe looks, it matches the Magnite for rear head-and-legroom, but trounces it convincingly by offering a bigger boot; 405-litres versus 336-liters.

Press the button and drive

On the move, the separation between the Magnite and Kiger becomes even harder. Both the Acenta Plus and Intens ride on 16-inch alloy wheels, have suspension tuning that smoothens out less than ideal road surfaces and have just enough, for the segment, steering feedback.

It is on the go, however, that slight differences start appearing. Despite having the same drivetrain and outputs, 74kW/152Nm when matched to the CVT, the setup in the Magnite feels smoother and more refined than in the Kiger.

As much as the characteristic three-cylinder thrum prevails, in the Magnite, the noise is a trifle less audible than in the Kiger, with the blown three-pot’s delivery being quick and without excessive lag.

Though well-matched to the ‘box, it tended to run out of puff when the terrain got hilly, resulting in the obligatory, high-pitched CVT drone that proceeded to wipe out the commendable NVH levels as the accelerator crept deeper into the carpet.

As on the Kiger though, the ‘box is still liveable and in typical CVT fashion, slick and unobtrusive away from the highway.

Conclusion

The romp to Hartebeespoort Dam left more questions than answers as to how two very similar cars can be so different, in spite of it being incremental.

While not without their flaws, the overall feel of the Nissan Magnite warrants it premium over the Renault Kiger by being a more “complete” package from a tactile and quality perspective.

However, at R336 000, almost R36 000 more than the Kiger Intens CVT, the Magnite Acenta Plus CVT finds itself in the position where value-for-money is king and chomping at the short-end despite being that little bit more talented.

For more information on the Renault Kiger click here, and for more on the Nissan Magnite click here.