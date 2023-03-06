Citizen Reporter

Cabinet reshuffle: Here’s when Ramaphosa will announce changes

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya held a media briefing on Sunday, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to his cabinet on Monday.

The briefing follows after widespread public speculation regarding Ramaphosa’s health – which Magwenya says is nothing more than a common cold – and the Ankole auction.

Magwenya said Ramaphos will address the nation at 7pm on Monday evening, 6 March to announce the changes to his cabinet.

Load shedding update: Here’s what power supply looks like until Wednesday

Eskom has announced a reduction in load shedding. Photo: iStock

Ailing power utility Eskom has implemented stage four load shedding from 16:00 on Sunday until 05:00 on Tuesday morning.

Thereafter, load shedding is expected to be reduced to stage three until 16:00.

Stage four will then be implemented from 16:00 until 05:00 on Wednesday morning.

“This pattern of stage three and four will be repeated until further notice,” said Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokena.

Mark Pilgrim dies at 53: ‘He fought valiantly to the very end’

Mark pilgrim. Image courtesy of Facebook.com

Renowned Radio DJ Mark Pilgrim passed on Sunday, 5 March after a long battle with cancer.

His death was confirmed by Hot 102.7, the station he last worked for.

“It is with great sadness that I share this sad news. Our hero and brother and much-loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45am.

“He fought valiantly to the very end,” managing director for Hot 102.7, Lloyd Madurai, said in a statement issued just after noon on Sunday.

WATCH: Chris Rock finally claps back at Will Smith for Oscars slap

In this file photo taken on March 27, 2022 US actor Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Picture: ROBYN BECK / AFP

On Saturday, 4 March 2023, Rock became the first person to have ever performed in a live event on Netflix.

“This will be an unforgettable moment and we’re so honoured that Chris is carrying this torch,” Praw added.

And an unforgettable moment it was, especially when the comedian tore into Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the final moments of his live Netflix comedy show, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.

Harry and Meghan invited to King Charles’ coronation: report

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markel have been invited to King Charles III‘s landmark coronation in May but are yet to decide whether to attend, reports said Sunday.

The California-based couple, who quit the British monarchy in 2020 amid growing internal tensions, “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation”, a spokesperson for them told Britain’s Sunday Times.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” their representative added, using their formal titles.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

