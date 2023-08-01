Daily news update: Full Riverlea coverage, Malema takes on DA and Musk

By Cheryl Kahla

Riverlea shooting and protests

Angry and frustrated residents took to the streets early on Monday morning, barricading Main Reef Road with rocks and burning tyres to protest over illegal mining in the area.

WATCH: ‘People are being slaughtered’ − Riverlea residents live in fear

The community of Riverlea also called on government to deploy more police and the army to stem the violence and rid the area of zama zamas.

One resident said: “Every day we must suffer with these people shooting. At night, when we are sleeping, they are walking in the streets with their guns…” – interview with residents.

WATCH: ‘There was nothing police could do’ – The night zama zamas came guns blazing

The protests caused heavy traffic congestion on Monday and motorists were advised to use alternative routes to avoid being delayed.

Meanwhile, Bheki Cele assured the community of Riverlea police are mobilising all its resources and specialised units to restore law and order.

READ MORE HERE: Cele mobilises specialised units to Riverlea

Malema takes on DA and Elon Musk

EFF’s CIC had a busy day… The war of words between Julius Malema and John Steenhuisen took another turn on Monday.

Responding to Steenhuisen‘s announcement to take him and his party to the United Nations for their chanting of ‘Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer‘, Malema said:

“Bring it on, small boy. We are not the ANC”.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks during the EFF Birthday Rally on 26 July 2023. Photo: AFP/Guillem Sartorio

READ: Malema challenges DA over ‘Kill the Boer’ court plans

Also on Monday, Elon Musk referenced Malema when he tweeted:

“They [EFF] are openly pushing for [the] genocide of white people in South Africa. Cyril Ramaphosa, why do you say nothing?”

The EFF leader, seemingly unmoved, told Musk he was talking [expletive].

O bolela masepa— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) July 31, 2023

READ: Elon Musk urges Ramaphosa to address Malema’s ‘Kill the Boer’ chant

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial heats up

Also in today’s daily news update: In the Senzo Meyiwa murder, counsel for the defence and state witness in court on Monday exchanged a heated debate.

READ: ‘Are you a dermatologist?’ – Senzo Meyiwa murder trial heats up

Four of five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial speak to their various legal representatives while sitting in the dock at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

And even more details emerged as Colonel Lambertus Steyn, a data analyst and investigations officer, took the stand on Monday.

He said: “I did check [and] I couldn’t find any number of the police, even 10111, from any of the phones in our possession which was on my analysis data base,” Steyn said.

READ: ‘Not even 10111’: Police weren’t called when Senzo Meyiwa was shot, court hears

Petrol and diesel increase

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced the price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol will increase from Wednesday, 2 August 2023.

Photo: Neil McCartney

93 and 95 octane petrol will increase by 37 cents per litre.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) increases by 72c per litre, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur increases by 71 cents per litre.

READ: Petrol and diesel to increase from Wednesday: Here’s how much more you’ll pay

Zandile Gumede trial

The Durban High Court has ordered the media from recording and broadcasting audio and visuals of the court proceedings in the fraud and corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede and 21 co-accused.

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede (in red) along with her accused in a packed courtroom at the Durban High Court. Photo: Thabiso Goba/The Witness

The former eThekwini former mayor and her co-accused – persons and companies – face several charges, including conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and contravention of the Municipal Systems Act in connection with an irregular Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender amounting to over R300 million.

READ: Media ordered not to reveal identities of witnesses in Zandile Gumede trial

In other news today:

