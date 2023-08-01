Daily news update: Full Riverlea coverage, Malema takes on DA and Musk

In today’s daily news update: Full coverage of the Riverlea protests and shooting below, along with reporting from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema had a busy Monday, taking on the DA’s John Steenhuisen, and SA-born billionaire Elon Musk.
Daily news update: 1 August 2023
South Africa is preparing for a mixed weather bag, with residents in some regions warned to brace for significant changes. Find out what’s expected in your region.
Riverlea shooting and protests
Angry and frustrated residents took to the streets early on Monday morning, barricading Main Reef Road with rocks and burning tyres to protest over illegal mining in the area.
WATCH: ‘People are being slaughtered’ − Riverlea residents live in fear
The community of Riverlea also called on government to deploy more police and the army to stem the violence and rid the area of zama zamas.
One resident said: “Every day we must suffer with these people shooting. At night, when we are sleeping, they are walking in the streets with their guns…” – interview with residents.
WATCH: ‘There was nothing police could do’ – The night zama zamas came guns blazing
The protests caused heavy traffic congestion on Monday and motorists were advised to use alternative routes to avoid being delayed.
Meanwhile, Bheki Cele assured the community of Riverlea police are mobilising all its resources and specialised units to restore law and order.
READ MORE HERE: Cele mobilises specialised units to Riverlea
Malema takes on DA and Elon Musk
EFF’s CIC had a busy day… The war of words between Julius Malema and John Steenhuisen took another turn on Monday.
Responding to Steenhuisen‘s announcement to take him and his party to the United Nations for their chanting of ‘Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer‘, Malema said:
“Bring it on, small boy. We are not the ANC”.
READ: Malema challenges DA over ‘Kill the Boer’ court plans
Also on Monday, Elon Musk referenced Malema when he tweeted:
“They [EFF] are openly pushing for [the] genocide of white people in South Africa. Cyril Ramaphosa, why do you say nothing?”
The EFF leader, seemingly unmoved, told Musk he was talking [expletive].
READ: Elon Musk urges Ramaphosa to address Malema’s ‘Kill the Boer’ chant
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial heats up
Also in today’s daily news update: In the Senzo Meyiwa murder, counsel for the defence and state witness in court on Monday exchanged a heated debate.
READ: ‘Are you a dermatologist?’ – Senzo Meyiwa murder trial heats up
And even more details emerged as Colonel Lambertus Steyn, a data analyst and investigations officer, took the stand on Monday.
He said: “I did check [and] I couldn’t find any number of the police, even 10111, from any of the phones in our possession which was on my analysis data base,” Steyn said.
READ: ‘Not even 10111’: Police weren’t called when Senzo Meyiwa was shot, court hears
Petrol and diesel increase
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced the price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol will increase from Wednesday, 2 August 2023.
93 and 95 octane petrol will increase by 37 cents per litre.
The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) increases by 72c per litre, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur increases by 71 cents per litre.
READ: Petrol and diesel to increase from Wednesday: Here’s how much more you’ll pay
Zandile Gumede trial
The Durban High Court has ordered the media from recording and broadcasting audio and visuals of the court proceedings in the fraud and corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede and 21 co-accused.
The former eThekwini former mayor and her co-accused – persons and companies – face several charges, including conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and contravention of the Municipal Systems Act in connection with an irregular Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender amounting to over R300 million.
READ: Media ordered not to reveal identities of witnesses in Zandile Gumede trial
