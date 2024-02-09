Daily news update: What was said at the Sona, Ramaphosa’s plan for the NHI Bill, and IFP councillor shot dead
In today’s news, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address (Sona), how the president said he is merely looking for a pen to sign the NHI Bill into law, and an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) ward councillor and two schoolchildren are shot down in KwaZulu-Natal.
We also look at lions that were left vulnerable to raging fires in the Western Cape, the Senzo Meyiwa case, and how Chippa United and Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali says he still loves South Africa.
News today: 9 February
Ramaphosa delivers the 2024 State of the Nation Address (Sona)
The 2024 State of the Nation Address (Sona) was hosted at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.
More than 400 people were expected to attend, with at least R6.5 million being budgeted for this year’s event. The Sona marks the start of the parliamentary programme for the year.
‘I am looking for a pen’- What Ramaphosa said about the NHI at Sona
President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken on the highly contentious National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, jokingly saying he is “looking for a pen” to sign it.
The bill aims to provide free universal health care to all South Africans. It has been praised by some and criticised by others who claim it will collapse the private medical care industry and decline health services in the country. The bill was passed by the National Council of Provinces late last year and is sitting on the president’s desk to be signed into law.
Gunmen kill IFP councillor before firing on taxi, killing two children
KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a manhunt for suspects who killed an Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) ward councillor and two schoolchildren.
It is believed the Nongoma Local Municipality councillor was ambushed in a suspected hit on the R618 on Wednesday afternoon while attending to a broken-down vehicle.
Tragedy strikes as burnt lions suffer illegally at nature reserve
The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) recently responded to a distressing situation at the Fairy Glen Nature Reserve in Worcester, Western Cape, where three lions had fallen victim to severe burns during the raging wildfires in the area.
NSPCA Chief Operations Officer, Grace de Lange, expressed deep concern, saying: “One male and two females were left vulnerable to the raging wildfires, resulting in burns that inflicted brutal suffering upon them.”
‘I was even bleeding by the nose’ – Senzo Meyiwa murder accused tells court of alleged assault
Bongani Ntanzi, one of the accused in the murder case of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, has stressed he experienced multiple instances of assault by the police.
The High Court in Pretoria heard evidence from Ntanzi in a trial-within-a-trial, which is being held to determine the admissibility of confession statements, a pointing out and warning statements by accused in the main trial.
Murder accused Xolani Khumalo to make a TV return
Former Sizok’thola presenter Xolani Khumalo has shared that he will be making a TV return soon.
The TV presenter, who is currently facing murder charges, shared the news during his recent interview on DJ Sbu’s podcast, The Hustlers Corner.
WATCH: ‘Election season is such a wild time’ – Cyril Ramaphosa joins Tyla’s Water dance challenge
A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa jamming to Tyla’s hit song Water has set tongues wagging on social media.
The video was captured at the Presidential Youth Engagement on Tuesday at the Belhar Sports Centre in Cape Town.
Nigeria’s shootout hero Nwabali – I still love South Africa!
Chippa United and Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who broke Bafana Bafana hearts in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals on Wednesday, has sent a message of sympathy to South Africa and their fans.
Nwabali took to Instagram after he saved two penalties in the shootout, from Teboho Mokoena and Evidence Makgopa, to help the Super Eagles get to the final against the Ivory Coast on Sunday.
Proteas given a ‘wake-up call’ in thumping defeat to Black Caps
The vast difference in experience between the two sides is now evident, head coach Shukri Conrad admits, after the new members of the Proteas Test squad were given a ‘wake-up call’ during their thumping defeat in the first match against New Zealand.
The SA team were swept aside with bat and ball at Mount Maunganui, falling in a 281-run loss to their hosts within four days earlier this week.