Daily News update: ‘Nothing can ever justify genocide’, SAP to pay R4.1bn, Nsfas board chair leave of absence, Black Coffee well wishes and more

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes Ramokgopa says although there will be days of no load shedding, the country is still going to experience power cuts and SAP has been fined more than R4 billion to resolve investigations into bribery and corruption in South Africa and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khosa has asked to be placed on leave in the wake of allegations against him by the Outa and shortly after it was announced that Black Coffee was involved in an accident, well wishes flooded in for the Grammy award winning South African DJ.

News Today: 12 January 2024

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding in four provinces. – full weather forecast here.

‘Nothing can ever justify genocide’ – Professor Vaughan Lowe

Professor Vaughan Lowe has told the International Court of Justice nothing can ever justify genocide, no matter how great the threat to Israeli security may be.

Lowe was part of South Africa’s legal team taking on Israel in the Gaza genocide case being heard in The Hague.

Professor Vaughan Lowe is representing SA against Israel at the ICJ. Photo: X/@NabilAlNashar

South Africa has asked the ICJ to issue several orders, including for Israel to “immediately suspend” its Gaza offensive; to stop forced displacement; to enable humanitarian access to thousands of displaced Palestinians; and to preserve evidence.

Bafana’s Zwane targets ‘perfect start’ to the year at Afcon

The Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast is potentially Themba Zwane’s last opportunity to play for Bafana Bafana at a major tournament.

The 34-year-old has had a career that most footballers can only dream of, winning every PSL trophy on offer. His impressive list of accolades also includes the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup.

Themba Zwane is hoping for a good performance from Bafana Bafana at the Africa Cup of Nations finals. Picture: GalloImages

2023 turned out to be another memorable year for the evergreen midfielder, who led Mamelodi Sundowns to the inaugural African Football League title.

Against all odds, Zwane also forced his way back into the Bafana squad under Hugo Broos, who had written him off when he first took over the post.

SAP to pay R4.1bn in state capture fines

German-based software company SAP has been fined more than R4 billion to resolve investigations by the U.S. Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) into bribery and corruption in South Africa and Indonesia.

This was announced on Thursday by the US Attorney’s Eastern District of Virginia office.

Picture: iStock

The company was ordered to pay a criminal penalty of $118.8 million (R2.2 billion) and administrative forfeiture of $103,396,765 10 (R1.9 billion).

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said SAP paid bribes to officials at state-owned enterprises in South Africa and Indonesia to obtain valuable government business.

Well wishes pour in for Black Coffee, with Enhle Mbali’s cryptic post scrutinised

Shortly after it was announced that Black Coffee was involved in an accident, well wishes flooded in for the Grammy award winning South African DJ, with some reacting to his ex-wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s reaction to his ordeal.

In the early evening hours on Wednesday Nkosinathi “Black Coffee” Maphumulo’s management team released a statement on all his social media pages informing fans that the star was involved in an accident while traveling from a show in Brazil en route to Mar del Plata, Argentina.

Tributes have poured in for DJ and producer Black Coffee after being involved in an accident. Picture: blackcoffee/Instagram

“It resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries,” the statement read. Black Coffee’s management confirmed he was receiving “the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team.”

Nsfas board chair Ernest Khosa takes leave of absence amid corruption allegations

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chairperson Ernest Khosa has asked to be placed on leave in the wake of allegations against him by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

This comes after Khosa and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande were accused of corruption by Outa.

Nsfas board chairperson Ernest Khosa has asked to be placed on a leave of absence. Photo: X/@zsimayi

They have denied the allegations.

Outa released a report supported by voice recordings alleging Nzimande and Khosa received millions of rands in kicksbacks from service providers contracted by Nsfas.

READ HERE: SA’s genocide case against Israel, 70 evacuated amid KZN floods, millions offered for Pistorius ‘jail scribblings’