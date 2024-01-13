Daily news update: Israel’s arguments at ICJ, ANC’s finances, Nsfas corruption, and sewage in Gauteng rivers

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Israel makes its arguments at the International Court of Justice regarding South Africa’s claims of genocide, the ANC says it has stabilised its finances, eZaga Holdings said it’s not guilty of wrongdoing in the Nsfas corruption scandal, and a water expert believes Gauteng’s rivers are in a sorry state after ‘megalitres’ of sewage are discharged into them.

We also look at David Teeger being relieved of his SA U19 cricket captaincy, Mmusi Maimane wanting investigations into Nkandla to be reopened, and Moroka Swallows avoiding expulsion from the PSL but being hit with a R1 million fine for not playing two matches due to their salary dispute.

News today: 13 January 2024

WATCH: Israel claims SA tailored Gaza genocide story to pre-existing narrative

Israel has told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) at The Hague that it has been unfairly accused of atrocities in Gaza by Hamas.

Galit Raguan arguing Israel’s case before the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Friday.

Galit Raguan, Director of the International Justice Division in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General for International Law in the Ministry of Justice of the State of Israel, argued against South Africa’s claim of genocide in the Palestinian enclave.

ANC says Ezulweni debt settled as it charges up to R500,000 for seat at gala dinner

Although the African National Congress (ANC) is not yet out of the woods yet, it has managed to meet its financial obligations, says treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Annual Progressive Business Forum Presidential Golf Day at the Mbombela Golf Course in Mpumalanga on 11 January 2024. Picture: African National Congress

“We have been able to stabilise our finances to the extent that we are able to execute our task of managing democracy, monitoring the effectiveness of government and respond to the needs to citizens,” she told Sunday Times.

‘We were not involved’, says fintech company implicated in Nsfas corruption allegations

One of the fintech companies implicated in the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) report, which claims service providers to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) allegedly paid millions of rand in kickbacks to the minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, Nsfas Chair, Ernest Khosa, as well as at least R1 million to the SA Communist Party (SACP), has dismissed the allegations saying it was not involved in any corrupt activities in any way.

The COO of eZaga says the company refutes all allegations made against it. Image: iStock.

Ismail Ally, the Chief Operating Officer of eZaga Holdings – one of the companies fingered in the report – said his company firmly rejects any allegations of its involvement in discussions, reports or recordings related to this matter.

WATCH: ‘SA drowning in tsunami of sewage’ – Gauteng’s rivers affected by sewerage failures

Whether its leaked from bursts in sewerage pipes, or discharged into rivers by municipalities, thousands of litres of raw sewage enter Gauteng’s river systems and have impacted the province’s drinking water quality.

Raw sewage flows into Pampoenspruit from one of two burst sewerage pipes. A water expert says the problem is a national one. Picture: Supplied

So said internationally-renowned water expert, Dr Anthony Turton after it emerged two sewerage pipes were leaking into the same river in Johannesburg for nearly a week.

Maimane wants investigations into Nkandla mansion revisited

ANC ministers and officials who covered up for former president Jacob Zuma should be held accountable for lying to parliament says Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home.

Maimane, who was a parliamentarian at the time Zuma was investigated for corruption related to the R250 million renovations at Zuma’s Nkandla home, said ANC officials had clearly lied to parliament to protect one of their own.

Tshwane girl names Klapperkop Nature Reserve’s new baby zebra

In a heartwarming turn of events, the Klapperkop Nature Reserve finally found a suitable name for its adorable baby zebra. Animal and nature lovers pulled up in numbers in a competition to name the new member of the zebra family.

A new “kid” on the Zebras block has been named Kamari. Picture: Supplied

The competition which took place last year ran from 12-22 December. On Friday Tshwane mayor, Cllr Cilliers Brink, and Klapperkop Nature reserve took pleasure in announcing the winning name for the cute foal.

AKA’s dad Tony Forbes racing against time to be fit for rapper’s birthday

It is believed that it takes 21 days for one to break a habit. AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, is using the 21 days leading up to his late son’s birthday to build good health habits and give AKA a posthumous birthday gift.

AKA’s father Tony Forbes has taken up a 21-day challenge in the hope of being healthier and also in honour of his late son. Picture: tonydforbes/ Instagram

“It’s no secret, we’ve been struggling emotionally. I have bad days and some days are better. I decided to do this [21 days] because I have to heal and get energy,” Forbes told The Citizen.

As Mzansi beams with pride after legal team presentation, SA celebs get dragged for past association with Israel

As South Africa’s legal team presented their case against Israel in The Hague, Mzansi social media streets were filled with users dragging local celebs who have previously associated with Israel.

Lalela Mswane, Black Coffee and Anele Mdoda are some of the Mzansi celebrities who are being dragged for their past association with Israel. Pictures: blackcoffee,zintathu/Instagram

Mzansi’s legal team that stood in the International Court of Justice had South Africans beaming with pride as if the Springboks had just won a tight game by a point, as they took on Israel in the Gaza genocide case.

South African U-19 cricket captain David Teeger has been relieved of the team’s leadership ahead of the U-19 Cricket World Cup amid fears there will be protests following his recent comments about the war in Israel and Gaza.

David Teeger in action for the SA U-19 team. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Comments made by Teeger hit the headlines late last year following his receiving of a “rising star” award at a Jewish awards function in Johannesburg.

Swallows escape expulsion from the PSL but are slapped with R1 million fine

Moroka Swallows have escaped being expelled from the Premier Soccer League for their failure to honour two DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows last month.

Zola Majavu says that the PSL could have expelled Swallows, but ultimately chose not to. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Players of the Dube Birds went on a strike over salary disputes and didn’t turn up for the both matches, which they have since forfeited as part of the punishment. The Brazilains and Abafana Bes’Thende have respectively been awarded a walkover in both matches.

