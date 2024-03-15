Daily news update: New leads in Joshlin case | ANC official drives over man | Ace ‘withheld’ state capture reports

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, new leads have surfaced in the Joshlin case, an ANC official in the Madibeng Local Municipality is in hot water for allegedly running over a homeless man, and Ace Magashule denies failing to process state capture reports.

We also look at Thabo Mbeki saying South Africans should consider carefully who they vote for, the court ruling that the Senzo Meyiwa accused made their confessions voluntarily, and the death of SABC radio presenter Bheka ‘Beekay’ Mchunu.

News today: 15 March

Joshlin Smith: Court chaos, Pollsmoor fisticuffs, new leads and claims of two more suspects

In a startling new statement by the National Prosecuting Agency (NPA), new leads have surfaced as to the whereabouts of the six-year-old Joshlin Smith who has been missing for more than three weeks.

Kelly Smith, the mother of the missing Joshlin Smith, was in tears following her bail hearing in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 13 March 2024. Pictures: X via @Netwerk24 and Supplied

The words were spoken against the chaotic backdrop of a violent clash between police and Saldanha residents outside the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court as the four accused in Joshlin’s disappearance case appeared for their bail hearing on Wednesday, 13 March.

Death of a homeless man haunts the ANC in Madibeng Local Municipality

A senior ANC member in the Madibeng Local Municipality is in hot water for allegedly running over a homeless man with her car earlier this week.

The ANC member who allegedly ran over a homeless man in Brits earlier this week holds a significant position in the Madibeng mayoral committee. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC member who holds a significant position in the mayoral committee was allegedly on her way to a political meeting when the accident happened. The homeless man who has been identified was confirmed dead on the scene.

Magashule refutes claims he failed to process state capture related reports

Former ANC secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule has distanced himself from allegations that he did not process reports concerning senior ANC members who had been implicated in the State Capture Commission of enquiry.

African Congress for Transformation (ACT) leader Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Getty Images

In a media statement, Magashule’s spokesperson Mohau Khumalo said Magashule could not keep quite while his name was being dragged through the mud by the current ANC SG, Fikile Mbalula.

Mbeki on Zuma: ‘Either Zondo report is wrong, or we’re dealing with entirely wrong person’

Former president Thabo Mbeki has called on South Africans to scrutinise the kind of people they’re voting for on 29 May, to understand the kind of South Africa they will be living in after the elections.

Former president Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Twitter/@TMFoundation_

Mbeki was speaking at the University of South Africa on Wednesday, where he criticised the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe party, backed by former president Jacob Zuma.

Senzo Meyiwa: Court rules that accused made confessions freely and voluntarily

The High Court in Pretoria on Thursday ruled that the confessions by accused number 1, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, and accused 2, Bongani Ntanzi, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case were made freely and voluntarily.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The confessions have been admitted as evidence in the main trial.

Another SABC radio presenter dies

The SABC has lost yet another radio presenter, Bheka ‘Beekay’ Mchunu, who worked for the public broadcaster’s Durban-based radio station, Ukhozi FM.

Radio presenter Bheka ‘Beekay’ Mchunu has died. Picture: Instagram/@ukhozi_fm

Beekay joined Ukhozi FM in 2011 and worked on various shows including Sibhukuda Kwesimanzonzo, Sithakela Isizwe, Kanye Nawe, Itende Lomcimbi and Sigiya Ngengoma.

WATCH: ‘So inspired’ – Fans react to Black Coffee’s car collection

Black Coffee‘s car collection has left fans gasping in admiration on social media a few days after his housewarming.

Internationally renowned DJ and producer, Black Coffee. Image: Instagram/@realblackcoffee

The internationally renowned DJ and producer has recently finished building his Sandhurst home.

Bok captaincy: Eben Etzebeth gets the nod

Is lock Eben Etzebeth the front-runner to take over from Siya Kolisi as Springbok captain?

Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi are senior Springbok team-mates. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

This could well be the case, though maybe not for the next four years, but certainly for the Boks’ first Test of the year, against Wales in London in late June, according to a poll conducted by sarugbymag.co.za.

Radebe says there are ‘wrongs’ happening at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe has expressed concerns regarding the current state of affairs at the Naturena-based club.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Lucas Radebe (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Chiefs fans were left disappointed again last weekend when Amakhosi failed twice to hang on to their lead and ended up losing the game 3-2 to their bitter rivals Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium. It was their second Soweto derby loss to the Buccaneers this season, having lost 1-0 in the first half of the season at the same venue in November.

