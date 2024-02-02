Daily News update: Human trafficking bust, ‘ANC is terrified’, Ex-manager on the run, Banks not funding Hamas, Bafana success ‘no surprise’ and more

News today includes the fact that two Indian women who were lured to the country have been rescued, after a multi-disciplinary team pounced on a suspected human-trafficking group in Mayfair, Joburg and DA leader John Steenhuisen is confident that President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his last State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Meanwhile, Police are looking for a 44-year-old Zimbabwean man who allegedly stole almost R900 000 from a Mugg & Bean at the Kruger National Park and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday rubbished claims made that major SA banks could be involved as conduits to funding Hamas.

News Today: 2 February 2024

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned of extreme fire risks in the Northern Cape and Western Cape, plus an ongoing heatwave in the Eastern Cape – full weather forecast here.

Two women rescued and six men arrested in Joburg human trafficking bust

Two Indian women who were lured to the country have been rescued, after a multi-disciplinary team pounced on a suspected human-trafficking group in Mayfair, Joburg.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the women aged between 20 and 24 years of age were rescued by the team consisting of various units led by the police’s anti-kidnapping task team.

Police rescued two women lured the country from India, and arrested six men during the operation in Mayfair. Photo: SA Police Service/X

“The team [also] consisting of private security received intelligence on a Johannesburg-based human trafficking network preying on Indian women,” she said.

‘Scared, terrified’: Ramaphosa will deliver last Sona for ANC – Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen is confident that President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his last State of the Nation Address (Sona) as opposition aims to remove the African National Congress (ANC) from power at the 2024 general elections.

The Multi-Party Charter for South Africa held a rally at the Johannesburg City Hall on Thursday ahead of the second voter registration weekend.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen speaks during a media briefing on 16 August 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Addressing supporters at the Johannesburg City Hall, Steenhuisen said the country had grown tired of the ANC-led government for its failures.

Former Mugg & Bean manager on the run after stealing almost R900k from Kruger Park branch

Police are looking for a 44-year-old Zimbabwean man who allegedly stole almost R900 000 from a Mugg & Bean at the Kruger National Park.

It was still not clear how the suspect, named by the Hawks as Tineyi Kampinya stole the money from the restaurant.

File image for illustration only. The Mugg and Bean at the Mall@Reds in Rooihuyskraal, Centurion, 27 February 2019. Picture Jacques Nelles

Police could, however, not confirm to The Citizen how the suspect had stolen the large sum of money or whether it was stolen all at once.

Godongwana dismisses claims of SA banks funding Hamas

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday rubbished claims made in a Jerusalem Post article last week that major SA banks could be involved as conduits to funding Hamas.

“I want to debunk a myth that appeared in the Jerusalem Post, which tried to describe South African banks as being involved in funding terror organisations. I want to debunk that myth,” Godongwana said.

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana. Picture: Jacques Nelles

He was speaking at an event hosted by Absa in Sandton announcing the bank’s expansion into China, with the opening of a non-banking subsidiary there and the planned launch of its office in Beijing in May.

Bafana success is ‘no surprise’ for midfield maestro Mokoena

Teboho Mokoena says it is no surprise that Bafana Bafana have reached the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals, and that it is now up to every team left in the competition to lift the trophy, with so many favourites already gone home.

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder put up a brilliant, Man-of-the-Match display against Morocco on Tuesday, as Bafana knocked out the number one ranked team on the continent. Morocco’s exit means that all of the top five ranked teams in Africa are now out of the competition.

Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena celebrates after his brilliant free kick against Morocco. Picture: SIA KAMBOU / AFP

Bafana will now face Cape Verde on Saturday at the Stade Charl Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro for a place in the semifinals. Victory would put Bafana in the last four at an AFCON for the first time in 24 years.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

