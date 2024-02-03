Daily news update: DA threatens legal action if Mashatile is not removed, man admits to killing sex workers, huge zama zama operation brought down

In today’s news the DA said they will take legal action if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not respond to their call to remove Deputy President Paul Mashatile, by next Wednesday. Also a Joburg man admits to murdering six sex workers and a huge zama zama operation is brought down near Hartbeespoort Dam.

We also look at a brutal murder at the Elizabeth Donkin Psychiatric Hospital in Gqeberha and South Africa beating Sri Lanka in the U-19 Cricket World Cup to book a spot in the semi-finals.

News today: 3 February

DA threatens legal action if Ramaphosa does not act against Mashatile

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has given President Cyril Ramaphosa until Wednesday 7 February to respond to the party’s call to remove Deputy President Paul Mashatile from his position.

DA leader John Steenhuisen at the Union Buildings. Picture: Democratic Alliance/X

If its demand is not met, the party will take legal action.

This follows a number of media reports detailing Mashatile’s “lavish lifestyle”, allegedly funded by corruption-accused individuals who do business with the state.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi admits to killing sex workers, but denies rape charges

The man accused of killing six sex workers in Johannesburg has pleaded guilty after admitting to committing the crimes.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi in the dock of the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 25 October 2022. Picture: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

Sifiso Mkhwanazi appeared at the High Court in Johannesburg, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, on Friday.

Huge zama zama operation brought down near Hartbeespoort Dam

Ninety-four undocumented illegal miners were arrested, and vast quantities of gold bearing material was seized during a hard-hitting police operation near Hartbeespoort Dam on Thursday.

The huge quantities of mining material seized suggested an enormous illegal operation was underway. Photo: SA Police Service/X

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the multidisciplinary and crime-intelligence-driven “Vala Umgodi” operation was conducted in Scheerpoort.

Crazed killer? Brutal murder shocks Nelson Mandela Bay psychiatric hospital

With just a fortnight remaining before Gradwell Jordaan was to be discharged from the Elizabeth Donkin Psychiatric Hospital, the 36-year-old Arcadia man was brutally attacked and killed, allegedly by a fellow patient.

The Elizabeth Donkin Psychiatric Hospital is situated next to the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport, in Gqeberha. Photo: Facebook

The attack occurred on Friday, 26 January, while the two patients were locked down in a ward at the state mental facility in Gqeberha.

Metrobus services back on the road

Commuters will be relieved to learn that Metrobus services are back to normal as of Friday morning.

Metrobus. Photo: Jarryd Westerdale. Rooderpoort Record

According to the Metrobus, following what they are calling a marathon engagement session with striking workers, management of Metrobus come to an agreement with its employees.

PICS: ‘Umkhokha’ actress Kwezi Ndlovu welcomes twins

Congratulations are in order for the award-winning actress Kwezi Ndlovu after she announced the arrival of her bundles of joy.

Actress Kwezi Ndlovu. Picture: Instagram/@kwezi_ndlovu

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Kwezi posted a picture of her cute baby boys sleeping.

Maphaka bowls SA U-19s into World Cup semi-finals

Rising star Kwena Maphaka superbly picked up his third five wicket haul of the U-19 World Cup to lead South Africa to a 119-run win over Sri Lanka in their final World Cup Super Six match at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon.

SA U19 star bowler Kwena Maphaka celebrates taking a wicket during their Super Six match against Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom on Friday afternoon. Picture: Michael Steele-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

The result, coupled with the West Indies final Super Six game against Australia being washed out, secured SA’s place at second on the Super Six group two log, which sees them into the semi-finals where they will face Super Six group one winners India next week.

Top agent Binkin explains quiet transfer window in PSL

Renowned football agent Glyn Binkin has explained why club did not spend much during the January transfer window in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Football agent Glyn Binkin. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Clubs like Kaizer Chiefs did not buy new players during the last transfer period while Orlando Pirates only made low key signings and sold Thembinkosi Lorch to Mamelodi Sundowns.

