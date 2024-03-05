Daily news update: eThekwini strike | Call for AmaPanyaza to patrol Braam | Ex-Zuma lawyers to get criminal records

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, KwaZulu-Natal’s government has promised the arrest of people damaging property during the illegal strike, the AmaPanyaza have been called on to respond to the fatal shooting in Braamfontein last week, and two of Jacob Zuma’s former lawyers may soon have criminal records.

We also look at a violent hijacking in the Northern Cape where the victim was left to die in a cemetery, one of the five men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa firing his lawyer, and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba celebrating 42 years of marriage with his wife.

News today: 5 March

‘Pure criminality, economic sabotage’: eThekwini calculating costs of ‘illegal’ strike – KZN premier

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government says the costs of the strike in eThekwini are being calculated, while promising to arrest people damaging property across the metro.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Picture: X / @kzngov

On Monday, KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, flanked by eThekwini major Mxolisi Kaunda, briefed the media about the ongoing demonstrations.

Continue reading

Joburg’s acting mayor calls for AmaPanyaza to patrol Braamfontein after death of UJ student

The acting mayor of Johannesburg, Loyiso Masuku, has said the city would be engaging the Gauteng province to ask for the assistance of the Gauteng Crime Wardens or “AmaPanyaza” in combating crime in Braamfontein.

Acting Joburg mayor, Loyiso Masuku. Picture C

This comes after the tragic death of at least three people in Braamfontein last week after a sporadic shoot out. Among those killed was an 18-year-old student from the University of Johannesburg.

Continue reading

Legal blow for ex-Zuma lawyers: Namibian court upholds convictions in immigration case

Two South African advocates who got themselves into trouble with Namibian authorities in 2019 after entering the country to represent high profile clients in court with visitor’s permits, instead of the required worker’s permits, could be struck with criminal records after the Namibia’s Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday reinstated their 2019 convictions and sentences for violating the country’s Immigration Act.

SA lawyers Mike Hellens SC and David Johannes Joubert SC have failed to convince the Namibian Supreme Court to have their 2019 convictions and sentences for violating the country’s immigration remain set aside. Picture: iStock

Both the convictions and sentences against Mike Hellens SC and David Johannes Joubert SC were initially set aside by the country’s High Court on 23 June 2021.

Continue reading

Man left for dead in cemetery: Victim beaten for bank pin in Kuruman hijacking

Six suspects, who were involved in the hijacking and attack of a man in the Northern Cape who was left for dead at a cemetery, were arrested on Sunday.

Picture: Saps

In the early hours of Sunday, at around 2am, a man allegedly hijacked in Bathlaros, Kuruman, in the Northern Cape.

Continue reading

Senzo Meyiwa murder accused fires lawyer as more witnesses expected to testify

One of the five men accused of murdering former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has fired his lawyer, while the trial was postponed.

Accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, left, and accused two, Bongani Ntanzi in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria was expected to hear closing arguments from the state and defence of the trial-within-a-trial on Monday.

Continue reading

‘I married Connie because I was a danger to myself’: Herman Mashaba as he celebrates 42 years of marriage

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has spoken glowingly about his wife as they celebrated more than four decades of marriage over the weekend.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and his wife Connie. The two celebrated their 42 year marriage anniversary over the weekend. Picture:@HermanMashaba/Twitter

“You know why I married Connie at 22, because I was a danger to myself, I needed protection. And I chose this woman to protect me and I can tell you if there’s kind of a certificate that one can give while I’m still alive, Connie is still alive…Connie deserves the award any human being can ever get from a husband,” said Mashaba in an interview.

Continue reading

‘Mr Ibu’ − Fans mourn the passing of Nollywood star John Okafor

Tributes continue to pour in for the legendary Nollywood actor John Okafor.

Nigerian actor and comedian John Okafor died on Saturday. Picture: Instagram/@realmribu

Okafor was popularly known for portraying the character of Ibu in the Nollywood hit film Mr Ibu.

Continue reading

Lions overcome Sharks sneaky player signing announcements

The Sharks pulled a fast one on the Lions ahead of their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Ellis Park over the past weekend, when they announced the signings of two major players from the Johannesburg side.

Lions loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka makes a thumping hit on Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi during their URC match in January. Tshituka will be joining up with the Sharks ahead of the 2024-25 season. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka were both announced as marquee signings for the 2024-25 season last week, with them both heading down to Durban to link up with their brothers, Jaden and Vincent respectively.

Continue reading

Chiefs legends question players’ commitment

Kaizer Chiefs management are not only in search of a head coach, but have also urged their scouts to look for quality players that will help revive the club, an insider in the Amakhosi camp has revealed.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Chiefs have been looking for a new permanent head coach since the departure of Molefi Ntseki, with current coach Cavin Johnson having taken the role on an interim basis, having been initially appointed as the head of the academy.

Continue reading