Daily news update: eThekwini strike | Call for AmaPanyaza to patrol Braam | Ex-Zuma lawyers to get criminal records
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStockThe CitizenCheryl Kahla
In today’s news, KwaZulu-Natal’s government has promised the arrest of people damaging property during the illegal strike, the AmaPanyaza have been called on to respond to the fatal shooting in Braamfontein last week, and two of Jacob Zuma’s former lawyers may soon have criminal records.
We also look at a violent hijacking in the Northern Cape where the victim was left to die in a cemetery, one of the five men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa firing his lawyer, and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba celebrating 42 years of marriage with his wife.
News today: 5 March
‘Pure criminality, economic sabotage’: eThekwini calculating costs of ‘illegal’ strike – KZN premier
The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government says the costs of the strike in eThekwini are being calculated, while promising to arrest people damaging property across the metro.
On Monday, KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, flanked by eThekwini major Mxolisi Kaunda, briefed the media about the ongoing demonstrations.
Joburg’s acting mayor calls for AmaPanyaza to patrol Braamfontein after death of UJ student
The acting mayor of Johannesburg, Loyiso Masuku, has said the city would be engaging the Gauteng province to ask for the assistance of the Gauteng Crime Wardens or “AmaPanyaza” in combating crime in Braamfontein.
This comes after the tragic death of at least three people in Braamfontein last week after a sporadic shoot out. Among those killed was an 18-year-old student from the University of Johannesburg.
Legal blow for ex-Zuma lawyers: Namibian court upholds convictions in immigration case
Two South African advocates who got themselves into trouble with Namibian authorities in 2019 after entering the country to represent high profile clients in court with visitor’s permits, instead of the required worker’s permits, could be struck with criminal records after the Namibia’s Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday reinstated their 2019 convictions and sentences for violating the country’s Immigration Act.
Both the convictions and sentences against Mike Hellens SC and David Johannes Joubert SC were initially set aside by the country’s High Court on 23 June 2021.
Man left for dead in cemetery: Victim beaten for bank pin in Kuruman hijacking
Six suspects, who were involved in the hijacking and attack of a man in the Northern Cape who was left for dead at a cemetery, were arrested on Sunday.
In the early hours of Sunday, at around 2am, a man allegedly hijacked in Bathlaros, Kuruman, in the Northern Cape.
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused fires lawyer as more witnesses expected to testify
One of the five men accused of murdering former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has fired his lawyer, while the trial was postponed.
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria was expected to hear closing arguments from the state and defence of the trial-within-a-trial on Monday.
‘I married Connie because I was a danger to myself’: Herman Mashaba as he celebrates 42 years of marriage
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has spoken glowingly about his wife as they celebrated more than four decades of marriage over the weekend.
“You know why I married Connie at 22, because I was a danger to myself, I needed protection. And I chose this woman to protect me and I can tell you if there’s kind of a certificate that one can give while I’m still alive, Connie is still alive…Connie deserves the award any human being can ever get from a husband,” said Mashaba in an interview.
‘Mr Ibu’ − Fans mourn the passing of Nollywood star John Okafor
Tributes continue to pour in for the legendary Nollywood actor John Okafor.
Okafor was popularly known for portraying the character of Ibu in the Nollywood hit film Mr Ibu.
Lions overcome Sharks sneaky player signing announcements
The Sharks pulled a fast one on the Lions ahead of their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Ellis Park over the past weekend, when they announced the signings of two major players from the Johannesburg side.
Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka were both announced as marquee signings for the 2024-25 season last week, with them both heading down to Durban to link up with their brothers, Jaden and Vincent respectively.
Chiefs legends question players’ commitment
Kaizer Chiefs management are not only in search of a head coach, but have also urged their scouts to look for quality players that will help revive the club, an insider in the Amakhosi camp has revealed.
Chiefs have been looking for a new permanent head coach since the departure of Molefi Ntseki, with current coach Cavin Johnson having taken the role on an interim basis, having been initially appointed as the head of the academy.