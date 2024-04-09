Daily news update: MK vs IEC verdict today | Malema counters Steenhuisen’s coalition allegations | Brace for 6-month water shutdown

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the Electoral Court is expected to hand down an order on Tuesday in the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s bid to overturn the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC) decision to bar former President Jacob Zuma from being one of the party’s candidates to parliament after the 29 May polls.

Meanwhile, Julius Malema says he is not concerned about the opinion of John Steenhuisen after the DA leader criticised the possibility of the EFF climbing into bed with the ANC after this year’s elections.

Furthermore, the Department of Water and Sanitation has warned South Africans especially those in the economic hub of Johannesburg in Gauteng and fertile agricultural lands of the Free State of a looming water shutdown that could last at least six months.

News Today: 9 April 2024

The weather service has issued yellow alerts for disruptive rain in various regions, impacting roads and bridges. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

MK party vs IEC: Exclusion verdict to be handed down on Tuesday

The Electoral Court is expected to hand down an order on Tuesday in the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s bid to overturn the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC) decision to bar former President Jacob Zuma from being one of the party’s candidates to parliament after the 29 May polls.

The party turned to the court in a last-ditch effort to have Zuma on the ballot and appeal the IEC’s decision last week to uphold an objection to the former president’s candidacy.

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses supporters at the Alexandra Stadium to address supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) on 7 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

The matter was heard by Judge President Dumisani Zondi, judges Lebo Modiba and Seena Yacoob, and professors Nomthandazo Ntlama-Makhanya and Moss Phooko.

CONTINUE READING: MK party vs IEC: Exclusion verdict to be handed down on Tuesday

Rifles and cattle: AKA murder suspects’ bail applications reopened after ‘mistakes’

The bail applications of two men accused of the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his chef friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were reopened on Monday.

Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Lindani Ndimande, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Ndimande were arrested in connection with the murder in February last year. Two other suspects, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, are in the process of being extradited from Eswatini.

The suspects in the AKA-Tibz murder trial apply for bail. Photo: SABC YT Live Screenshot

Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi and Lindokuhle Ndimande had their replying affidavits heard by the Durban Magistrate’s Court, after “mistakes” in their previous submissions.

CONTINUE READING: Rifles and cattle: AKA murder suspects’ bail applications reopened after ‘mistakes’

Malema hits back at Steenhuisen’s EFF and ANC national coalition claims

Julius Malema says he is not concerned about the opinion of John Steenhuisen after the DA leader criticised the possibility of the EFF climbing into bed with the ANC after this year’s elections.

As the race for government heats up ahead of next month’s polls, with some analysts believing the ANC may get below the needed majority to rule outright, Malema told JJ Tabane’s Frank Dialogue he would give the ANC its votes if it made Floyd Shivambu finance minister.

EFF leader Julius Malema has hit back at John Steenhuisen. Picture: X/@EFFSouthAfrica

His comments drew mixed reactions, including from Steenhuisen who criticised the move.

CONTINUE READING: Malema hits back at Steenhuisen’s EFF and ANC national coalition claims

Chiefs defender Fleurs fought back at hijackers before fatal shooting – report

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs tried to remove one of the hijackers from the driver’s seat of his car, before he was shot and killed in Johannesburg on Wednesday night, according to a report in the Sunday World.

The Sunday World spoke to a source who, on condition of anonymity, explained to them exactly what had happened leading up to the tragic murder of the 24 year-old centre back at a garage in Florida, Johannesburg.

Luke Fleurs fought back at his hijackers before he was fatally shot, according to the Sunday World. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Chiloane said the report presented by Nchupetsang, a law firm, was “quite comprehensive and strong”.

CONTINUE READING: Chiefs defender Fleurs fought back at hijackers before fatal shooting – report

South Africans warned to brace for massive 6-month shutdown of critical water supply

The Department of Water and Sanitation has warned South Africans, especially those in the economic hub of Johannesburg in Gauteng and fertile agricultural lands of the Free State, of a looming water shutdown that could last at least six months.

It is understood that critical maintenance work on the 37-kilometre Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel is due to begin in October 2024 and is expected to end on 31 March 2025.

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project. Photo: Facebook/Uninformed citizen

South Africa’s water resources are already under immense pressure in terms of poor water governance, reactive management and dilapidated infrastructure.

CONTINUE READING: South Africans warned to brace for massive 6-month shutdown of critical water supply

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Gordhan fires warning shot at DA MP | ANC vs Boy Mamabolo | Will Zuma contest elections?