Daily news update: Pravin Gordhan to retire | Hawks raid Safa House | ANC submits candidates list

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced he is retiring from politics, the Hawks raided the home of the South African Football Association looking for evidence of fraud, and the ANC submitted its list of election candidates after a selection and election process it said focused on promoting ethics in its ranks.

We also look at the suspects charged with murdering AKA possibly being involved in an Amanzimtoti shooting, the death of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus to be awarded an honorary doctorate by the North-West University.

News today: 9 March

‘He won’t be missed’ – Analyst on news of Pravin Gordhan retiring

With South Africa’s national and provincial elections just around the corner, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has reportedly announced that he is retiring from politics.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is retiring from politics. Picture: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams

Gordhan made the announcement in an interview with Business Day, which reported that the election on the 29 May is expected to mark the end of the 74-year-old’s political career.

Hawks raid Safa House over R1.3 million theft and fraud allegations

The Hawks announced on Friday that they had raided Safa House, the home of the South African Football Association, and seized a laptop, external hard drives, a USB and other documents.

Danny Jordaan has been targeted by the Hawks over allegations of fraud and theft. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The allegations raised by the Hawks directly target Safa president Danny Jordaan.

As the African National Congress (ANC) provided an update on its candidates list for the 2024 national elections, the party said the selection process and integrity commission’s work has helped them choose ethical and capable leaders.

ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri briefs media at Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 8 March 2024, on the party’s candidates list for the 2024 elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

In a media briefing on Friday, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said its candidates list – which would be presented to the public in “due course” – includes an inter-generational mix that is representative of the “non-racial, non-sexist promise of the South African constitution”.

Amanzimtoti connection to AKA’s murder

As the murder case of A-list musician Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend Tebello Motsoane continues, police have announced that the men arrested for his death may also have been involved in the 2022 fatal shooting of a taxi owner in Doonside, Amanzimtoti.

The late Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes. Photo: Supplied.

Seven suspects have been arrested for AKA’s shooting, but the police charged them with other crimes they are suspected to have been involved in.

ANC eThekwini’s Musa Nciki and bodyguard out on bail, with claims arrest is politically motivated

African National Congress (ANC) eThekwini regional secretary Musa Nciki, his bodyguard and an unidentified individual have been granted bail following their arrest on Wednesday.

ANC eThekwini SG Musa Nciki was nabbed for breaking traffic laws, along with his bodyguards on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied/Musa Nciki Facebook

The state claims the men disregarded a road traffic signal on Lighthouse Road in Umhlanga on Wednesday.

Dragon Ball Z creator dies, leaving South Africans reminiscing on their 5PM on weekdays

Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball has died due to a blood clot on the brain at the age of 68. This was confirmed on the Dragon Ball’s official website.

Dragon Ball Z primary protagonist Goku. The creator of Dragon Ball has died. Picture: dragonballsuper/ Instagram

The website revealed that Toriyama actually passed away on 1 March.

Tyla cancels world tour due to an ‘injury that tragically worsened’

Grammy award-winning singer Tyla has cancelled her world tour along with her Coachella performance due to an injury.

Grammy award-winning singer Tyla. Picture: Instagram/@tyla

The Water hitmaker was set to tour North America, the UK, and Europe.

It’s soon to be Dr Rassie Erasmus: Bok boss to be awarded honorary doctorate

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is to be awarded an honorary doctorate by the North-West University for his contribution to rugby.

Rassie Erasmus is to be celebrated by the North-West University. Picture: Gallo Images

Erasmus led the Boks to World Cup glory in Japan in 2019 as head coach and four years later, in 2023 while director of rugby at SA Rugby, helped Jacques Nienaber guide the team to victory in France.

Six key players to look out for when Chiefs take on Pirates

Saturday’s DStv Premiership Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, promises to be fascinating, with expectations around young stars Relebohile Mofokeng at the Buccaneers and Amakhosi’s Wandile Duba seen as the main talking point.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Keagan Dolly (left) and Orlando Pirates’ Patrick Maswanganyi (centre) are two of the players to look out for on Saturday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The hype around the two players has made this fixture more attractive, with the fans eager to witness who between these youngsters will shine for their respective teams, should they be given a chance to play.

