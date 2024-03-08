Daily News update: Shock arrests in Joslin Smith case | SA urges more action on Israel | Johannesburg water crisis deepens

News today includes in a dramatic new development in the case of the tragic disappearance of the six-year-old Joslin Smith, her mother and her boyfriend have now appeared in court where they face charges of human trafficking and kidnapping.

Meanwhile, as Israel continues its bombing of Gaza, South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to enforce additional emergency measures against Israel, accusing it of violating existing measures, the United Nations’ top court announced on Wednesday.

Furthermore, this week has been a difficult one for numerous Johannesburg residents after their taps went dry on Monday evening following a power outage at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.

News Today: 8 March 2024

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy downpours in Limpopo, high fire danger in Free State and the Northern Cape, a heatwave in Limpopo, and hot and humid conditions in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Shock arrests in Joslin Smith case: Mom, boyfriend and sangoma charged [Watch]

In a dramatic new development in the case of the tragic disappearance of the six-year-old Joslin Smith, her mother and her boyfriend have now appeared in court where they face charges of human trafficking and kidnapping.

The missing Saldanha girl’s 33-year-old mother, Kelly Smith; her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis; Steveno van Rhyn and sangoma Phumza Sigaqa made their appearance in a packed Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning, 7 March.

The missing Saldanha girl Joslin Smith’s mother Kelly Smith, right, has appeared in court in connection with her disappearance. Photos: YouTube screenshots/ SABC News

The state alleges that the mother instructed Appollis and Van Rhyn on 19 February to sell Joslin to a traditional healer for R20 000.

The four suspects – who hail from Middelpos, in Diazville – have been remanded until 13 March. They have all indicated that they will be seeking legal aid representation.

Malema: ‘The letter’s inappropriate insinuations forced EFF into a defensive stance’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has added his voice to the ongoing debate on MP Naledi Chirwa’s letter of apology.

Chirwa caused a stir on Monday after issuing a public apology, as sanctioned by the party, for her absence in parliament on 21 February when Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his budget speech.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Jacques Nelles

In her letter, she explained that she failed to attend the proceedings as she was tending to her ill four-month-old daughter. While she did inform the organisation of her absence, she failed to inform the designated whip in their caucus in parliament.

SA files ‘urgent request’ for additional measures in genocide case against Israel

As Israel continues its bombing of Gaza, South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to enforce additional emergency measures against Israel, accusing it of violating existing measures, the United Nations’ top court announced on Wednesday.

In its application, South Africa warned that Palestinians in Gaza are facing starvation, a crisis that has claimed the lives of at least 15 children in the past week alone, with the actual numbers believed to be much higher.

An Israeli bombardment over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.Picture: Said Khatib/AFP

South Africa stated that it is “compelled to return to the Court in light of the new facts and changes in the situation in Gaza — particularly the situation of widespread starvation”.

Steve Biko Hospital nurses suspended after patient dies

The Gauteng Health Department is investigating allegations of gross negligence at Steve Biko Academic Hospital following the death of a patient at the facility.

Five nurses from the Steve Biko Academic Hospital have been placed on precautionary suspension following the patient’s death.

Steve Biko Academic Hospital. Picture: Supplied

The department’s spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said an incident involving the 28-year-old patient was caught on video by a member of the public at the emergency unit of the hospital on Sunday .

Johannesburg water crisis deepens: Taps remain dry, recovery could take days

This week has been a difficult one for numerous Johannesburg residents after their taps went dry on Monday evening following a power outage at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.

On Monday evening, City Power conducted emergency repairs on a feeder-board at the Eikenhof substation after one of the isolators experienced a flash-over.

Picture: iStock

This resulted in Rand Water not pumping water, and no alternative supply was available. By Tuesday, City Power said it had completed repairs and provided 100% power to Rand Water.

On Thursday afternoon, Johannesburg Water said the systems are continuing to recover; however, the complete recovery was projected to take at least a few days to a week. Some suburbs are still experiencing little to no water from their taps.

