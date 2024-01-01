Daily News update: Ramaphosa New Year’s message, top 2023 news events, police on high alert, drunk drivers nabbed and more

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2024 New Year‘s message to the nation focused on the challenges and triumphs of this past year and take a look at The Citizen “month-by-month account” of some of the most explosive stories which shaped our country’s news landscape in 2023.

Meanwhile, National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola, has pleaded with citizens to celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly and more than 460 drivers have been arrested this month on suspicion of being drunk in the Eastern Cape.

News Today: 1 January 2023

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about disruptive rain leading to flooding in two provinces along the coast this New Year’s Day. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

SA will celebrate 30 years of freedom from apartheid in 2024, Ramaphosa reminds us

From celebrating a milestone in the nation’s historical resilience to addressing poverty, corruption, the war in Palestine and climate change, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2024 New Year‘s message to the nation focused on the challenges and triumphs of this past year.

Addressing fellow South Africans, the President acknowledged the difficulties faced by many citizens but emphasised the country’s ability to overcome adversity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa | Picture: GCIS

President Ramaphosa began by acknowledging the hardships faced by South Africans throughout the year, expressing empathy for those who have struggled.

CONTINUE: SA will celebrate 30 years of freedom from apartheid in 2024, Ramaphosa reminds us

The good, the bad and the ugly: Top-12 news events that grabbed the nation in 2023

The past year’s biggest news events were a roller coaster ride of mass shootings, burning buildings, exploding streets, a cholera outbreak and the stranger-than-fiction exploits of notorious conmen like Thabo Bester and bogus TikTok doctors.

Image compiled by The Citizen.

Take a look at The Citizen “month-by-month account” of some of the most explosive stories which shaped our country’s news landscape in 2023.

CONTINUE: The good, the bad and the ugly: Top-12 news events that grabbed the nation in 2023

Police on high alert as South Africans prepare to enter the new year

As South Africans prepare to bid 2023 farewell and welcome 2024, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola, has pleaded with citizens to celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly and to be safe.

While, New Year’s Eve is traditionally marked by fireworks lighting up the night sky as people across the globe ring in the new year, police will be on high alert monitoring the festivities and hotspots.

Police have pleaded with citizens to celebrate New Year’s Eve responsibly and to be safe. Photo: SAPS

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said officers will ensure heightened visibility in the form of multidisciplinary and integrated operations to ensure the safety and security of everyone in the country.

CONTINUE: Police on high alert as South Africans prepare to enter the new year

More than 140 drunk drivers nabbed ahead of New Year’s Eve

As South Africans celebrate the end of 2023 with strong warnings against drinking and driving, it has been revealed that more than 460 drivers have been arrested this month on suspicion of being drunk in the Eastern Cape.

The stats were revealed on Sunday, ahead of New Year’s Eve festivities, and about a third (140) of arrests were made in the three days leading up to the last day of the year.

Police mount a roadblock operation on the M4 Highway on 29 October 2020 in Durban. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

“Today is the last day of December and tomorrow New Year is still a public holiday and we can expect the number to increase if people continue to drive drunk,” said Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

CONTINUE: More than 140 drunk drivers nabbed ahead of New Year’s Eve

‘SA continues to humiliate itself in the international arena’- Jewish Board of Deputies

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has reacted to the SA government filing an urgent order against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), labelling it a publicity stunt lacking in credibility and understanding.

The government this week announced it had approached the court in The Hague to request it “declare on an urgent basis that Israel is in breach of its obligations in terms of the Genocide Convention” and should “immediately cease all acts” of genocide in its conflict in Gaza.

An aerial view on December 26, 2023 shows destroyed buildings in Beit Lahia after Israeli bombardments in the northern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)

While the move was applauded by some, including the ANC, the SAJBD said “South Africa continues to humiliate itself in the international arena”.

CONTINUE: ‘SA continues to humiliate itself in the international arena’- Jewish Board of Deputies

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: SA files case against Israel, AKA murder latest, Joburg DA plans, house of horrors and more