Daily News update: Palestinian pilgrimage, fuel price drop, Mbongeni Ngema crash, Ladysmith flood death toll rises and more

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes a group of Christian leaders from South Africa returned home on Thursday afternoon, to demonstrate their solidarity for the Palestinian people during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and looking ahead, 2024 appears to be a promising year as the Automobile Association (AA) projects lower fuel prices starting next month..

Meanwhile, following the car accident that claimed the life of renowned playwrite and musician Mbongeni Ngema, a case of culpable homicide has been started and there are now twelve people dead from the Ladysmith floods with the discovery of another body.

News Today: 29 December 2023

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned about severe thunderstorms leading to flooding in two provinces and disruptive rain leading to flooding in the Western Cape on Saturday and Sunday. – full weather forecast here.

Palestinian pilgrimage: Frank Chikane and Christian leaders return from ‘mercy trip’

A delegation of South African Christian leaders arrived back in the country on Thursday afternoon, 28 December after spending Christmas in Bethlehem in a show of support to the Palestinian people while the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is raging on.

Struggle veteran and cleric Reverend Frank Chikane led the delegation to the Palestinian town, south of Jerusalem in the West Bank.

Struggle veteran and cleric Reverend Frank Chikane led a christian delegation to Israel and Palestine. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The delegation’s pilgrimage of solidarity with the people of Palestine was organised by Kairos Southern Africa in collaboration with Kairos Palestine.

Fuel price to drop in January: Here’s how much you could soon be paying

2024 already looks like a good year, after the Automobile Association (AA) predicts a drop in fuel prices next month.

The AA, which publishes outlooks and fuel price commentary, noted unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) that 95 unleaded petrol could come down by about 54 cents a litre, while 93 could drop by 39c.

Photo: Neil McCartney

Diesel prices are also expected to drop by between 94c/l and R1.02c/l, while illuminating paraffin will drop by about 95c/l.

Ladysmith flood death toll rises to 12 after bodies of father and son found

Another body has been found, bringing the death toll of those who perished in the Ladysmith floods to 12. That leaves six now missing, down from the earlier tally of seven.

Earlier on Thursday, five more bodies, including those of a Ladysmith father and his young son, were recovered by rescue personnel following the recent devastating flash flood in the region.

The death toll of the recent Ladysmith flash flood now stands at 11 after five more bodies found. Photo via Facebook / IPSS Search and Rescue

The discovery of the bodies of two women and a man, as well as that of Kenneth Malaton and his three-year-old son, Kale, had initially brought the death toll to 11. Malaton’s nine-year-old daughter has also tragically died in the flood.

Case of culpable homicide opened after Mbongeni Ngema crash

A case of culpable homicide has been opened after the car crash that killed celebrated playwright and musician Mbongeni Ngema.

On Wednesday, Ngema was travelling with two other people on the R61 towards Port Edward in the Eastern Cape at around 4:30 pm when their car collided with the truck heading in the opposite direction. He was on his way back from a funeral in the province.

Music legend Mbongeni Ngema. Picture: Supplied

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said all three people in the car sustained severe injuries, and Ngema was rushed to OR and Adelaide Tambo Memorial Hospital in Mbizana, where he was certified dead on arrival.

‘We don’t play marbles’ – Gayton McKenzie on Bonginkosi Khanyile axing

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie has reacted to the axing of Bonginkosi Khanyile, claiming the party “don’t play marbles” but take immediate action.

Khanyile, the PA’s KZN candidate and youth wing leader, was expelled by the PA this week after he attended a rally of the newly formed Umkhonto we Sizwe party addressed by former president Jacob Zuma.

Gayton McKenzie has explained Bonginkosi Khanyile’s axing from the party. Picture: Michel Bega

Zuma called Khanyile to the stage during the rally and claimed he would be campaigning with the party ahead of next year’s elections.

