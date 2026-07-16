In case you missed it: Actor Seputla Sebogodi dies | No sympathy for Ramaphosa? | Joburg’s weekend water outage

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 16 July 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi has died following complications related to diabetes.

Meanwhile, Judge Matthew Francis appeared unsympathetic to the president’s concerns during second day of the arguments in the president’s urgent application to halt the Section 89 impeachment process pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report.

Furthermore, Johannesburg residents have been urged to store enough water in advance as several suburbs face low pressure or no water at all this weekend.

Weather tomorrow: 17 July 2026

Partly cloudy skies will hang over most parts of South Africa on Friday, with morning frost expected in Gauteng and morning fog in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

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‘SA has lost a true legend’: Tributes pour in for legendary actor Seputla Sebogodi

Seputla Sebogodi passed away on Wednesday, 15 July 2026. Pictures: X/Twitter

Tributes are pouring in following the death of veteran South African actor Seputla Sebogodi.

Sebogodi died on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, following complications related to diabetes. His family confirmed his death in a statement on Thursday.

Fans and public figures have taken to social media to pay tribute to Sebogodi, remembering his contribution to South African television and theatre.

CONTINUE READING: ‘SA has lost a true legend’: Tributes pour in for legendary actor Seputla Sebogodi

Judge appears unsympathetic to Ramaphosa’s concerns about impeachment committee

Western Cape High Court hears the urgent interdict brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Impeachment Committee on Section 89 Enquiry/X

Advocate Anton Katz SC for the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and Advocate Dali Mpofu SC, representing the MK party, have argued that President Cyril Ramaphosa has manufactured issues that do not exist regarding parliament’s Section 89 impeachment process.

On Thursday, Western Cape High Court judges André le Grange, Matthew Francis and Diane Davis sat through the second and last day of the arguments in the president’s urgent application to halt the Section 89 impeachment process pending the review of the Section 89 Independent Panel report, scheduled for September 2 to 4.

Arguing for the president, Advocate Wim Trengove SC reiterated the president’s fear of a humiliation ritual should the impeachment process go ahead before his review application is heard.

However, Judge Matthew Francis appeared unsympathetic to the president’s concerns, saying that before he became president, he knew the Section 89 process was in place.

CONTINUE READING: Judge appears unsympathetic to Ramaphosa’s concerns about impeachment committee

Joburg residents urged to store water ahead of weekend outage

Picture: iStock

Johannesburg residents have been urged to store enough water in advance as several suburbs face low pressure or no water at all this weekend.

This comes as Rand Water carries out the second and final phase of its planned maintenance on Friday, 17 July, from 7am to 7pm.

The maintenance will disrupt the Palmiet, Zwartkopjes and Eikenhof systems, with knock-on effects expected across large parts of the city.

CONTINUE READING: Joburg residents urged to store water ahead of weekend outage

Charges withdrawn against one accused in Killarney precious stones case, bail granted for two others

Picture: iStock

The state has withdrawn all charges against one of the three persons accused of participating in an authorised raid in Killarney in 2023.

Etienne van der Walt was released on Thursday after the court confirmed the charges against him had been dropped.

Van de Walt’s legal representative confirmed to the court that successful representations made to the director of public prosecutions had facilitated the withdrawal of the charges.

CONTINUE READING: Charges withdrawn against one accused in Killarney precious stones case, bail granted for two others

Presidency says anti-immigration campaign in South Africa is ‘faltering’

Women awaiting repatriation queue to register inside a repatriation centre in Musina near the Beitbridge border crossing with Zimbabwe on 9 July 2026. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

The Presidency has cautioned against false information being used against South Africa amid anti-immigration protests in the country.

Meanwhile, the March and March movement said it will continue with its protests against beneficiaries of illegal migration and crime.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya noted that the office has observed a sustained campaign that seeks to isolate South Africa from the rest of the African continent and discussed issues around anti-immigration protests.

Magwenya said that any campaign seeking to misrepresent what South Africa is will be rejected with the contempt it deserves.

CONTINUE READING: Presidency says anti-immigration campaign in South Africa is ‘faltering’

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Ramaphosa’s humiliation fears | Was Suliman Carrim spotted in public? | Tony Forbes on AKA texts