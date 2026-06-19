In case you missed it: Juju supports Dudu | Over 1k Malawian nationals in SA illegally | Sextortion scams rise

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 19 June 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, EFF leader Julius Malema has lent his support to former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter after she was expelled from the MK party with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Border Management Authority says all 1 129 Malawians leaving SA in repatriation operation didn’t have papers to stay in the country.

Furthermore, sextortion scams have surfaced again in substantial volumes.

Weather tomorrow: 20 June 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow 1 warning for damaging winds for 17 municipalities in the Northern Cape and Western Cape until Sunday, with Gauteng and Limpopo facing cloudy, cold, and isolated rain. Full weather forecast here.

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Malema rallies behind Zuma’s daughter after MK expulsion

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Picture: X/@KingMntungwa

EFF leader Julius Malema has lent his support to former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter after she was expelled from the MK party with immediate effect.

The MK party on Thursday expelled Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and its former national spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, from the party with immediate effect for conduct inconsistent with its constitution.

Following her expulsion, Malema commended Zuma-Sambudla’s strength.

“Nothing new, you have seen it all and still emerged victorious. I won’t ask you to be strong because I know you are strong; you have been strong since you were a young girl, dealing with adult issues.”

CONTINUE READING: Malema rallies behind Zuma’s daughter after MK expulsion

All 1 129 Malawians leaving SA in repatriation operation didn’t have papers to stay in the country

Picture: Berea Mail

In a marathon 13‑hour operation, the Border Management Authority (BMA) processed over 1 500 Malawian and Zimbabwean nationals for repatriation to their countries.

The foreign nationals were processed at the Beitbridge Port of Entry early on Thursday morning and represent the largest number of Malawian nationals processed by the BMA in a single day as part of a coordinated repatriation exercise.

As part of the stringent verification process, BMA border guards conducted headcounts before each traveller was presented to immigration officials.

CONTINUE READING: All 1 129 Malawians leaving SA in repatriation operation didn’t have papers to stay in the country

How sextortion syndicates exploit fear, secrecy and ego

The psychology behind romance fraud reveals how scammers weaponise hope, affection and shame to control and exploit victims. Picture: iStock

Despite countless public warnings from experts and thousands of preceding victims, many people, particularly men, continue to fall for, become trapped in and, ultimately, be extorted through sextortion scams.

Sextortion scams, which first made the news in 2018 with as many as 1 000 cases purportedly noted daily by private investigators and law enforcement at the time, have surfaced again in substantial volumes.

However, the scams have moved beyond WhatsApp solicitation and social media into real-world threats, too, said private investigator Brad Nathanson.

CONTINUE READING: How sextortion syndicates exploit fear, secrecy and ego

Whistle-blower vows to appeal after court orders public apology to NPA

Patricia Morgan-Mashale. Picture: Facebook/Patricia Morgan-Mashale

The whistle-blower ordered by the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein to apologise publicly and remove the offending social media posts accusing senior prosecutors of corruption and bribery has vowed to appeal the ruling.

In a judgment handed down on Thursday, Judge Nokuthula Daniso ruled that statements made by Patricia Morgan-Mashale were not only false and defamatory but also unlawful.

She found that that the statements violated the dignity of the then National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Shamila Batohi, and officials within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The court barred Morgan-Mashale from publishing or spreading similar allegations on social media platforms or through newspapers and ordered her to permanently delete the original Facebook posts.

CONTINUE READING: Whistle-blower vows to appeal after court orders public apology to NPA

‘He misled the commission’ – Senona dismisses coffee machine and bullying allegations

Suspended KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks head Lesetja Senona testifies before the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 28 January 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Suspended KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks head Lesetja Senona has dismissed the allegations made against him by suspended Provincial Commander for Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) of the Hawks, Brigadier Campbell Nyuswa, and Warrant Officer Karl Sander.

On Friday, Senona returned to the Madlanga commission to respond to the allegations against him regarding the theft of 541kg of suspected cocaine worth R200 million from a Hawks storage facility in Port Shepstone in November 2021.

On Wednesday, Nyuswa left the commissioners questioning whether he was trying to say the safe containing the suspected cocaine was opened with the key, which only Senona possessed, and that the thieves used the grinder as a ruse.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He misled the commission’ – Senona dismisses coffee machine and bullying allegations

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Tourist shot in Kruger | MK boots Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela | Viljoen faces 400 charges