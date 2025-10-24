In case you missed it: Cele warns Mkhwanazi | Former ANC MP ordered to start 20-year prison sentence | SA off FATF greylist

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 24 October 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, former police minister Bheki Cele says he had only known Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala for a few months and warned KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to keep his feet on the ground.

Meanwhile, former ANC MP and convicted fraudster Manyaba Rubben Mohlaloga has been ordered to commence serving his 20-year prison sentence.

Furthermore, South Africa has been taken off the Financial Action Task Force greylist.

Weather tomorrow: 25 October 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of high fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape, North West, and Free State, with scattered showers in some regions. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Former Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: X / @IanCameron23

Former police minister Bheki Cele will leave it to South Africans to decide where he ranks among his contemporaries.

During questioning on Thursday, Cele said that he knew Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala “very well”, but the former minister retracted that on Friday.

He explained that he had known Matlala only for three or four months which was not sufficient to use that term.

He also had a warning for KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, suggesting the provincial commissioner would do well to keep his feet on the ground.

CONTINUE READING: Cele retracts Matlala comment, warns Mkhwanazi about ‘clouds of popularity’

Ex-ANC MP ordered to start serving prison term for fraud and money laundering

Convicted fraudster Manyaba Rubben Mohlaloga. Picture: TV with Thinus.

Former ANC MP and convicted fraudster Manyaba Rubben Mohlaloga has been ordered to report to the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court to commence serving his 20-year prison sentence.

Mohlaloga, who was Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture and Land Affairs, was found guilty of fraud and money laundering in connection with an irregularly paid R6 million grant to an entity on the verbal instruction of the then CEO of the Land Bank, without following the requisite approval procedures.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the ANC MP, in his capacity as the then Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee, was among the individuals who personally benefited from the illicitly approved grant.

CONTINUE READING: Ex-ANC MP ordered to start serving prison term for fraud and money laundering

Great news for SA as it is finally removed from the FATF greylist

Picture: FATF

South Africa received great news this afternoon when it was announced at the FATF plenary in Paris that the country has finally been taken off the FATF greylist after almost three years.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylisted South Africa in February 2023 due to its failure to comply with FATF standards and measures to combat illicit financial flows, terrorist funding and potential threats to the integrity of the global financial system.

Elisa de Anda Madrazo of Mexico, the current FATF president, said at the meeting that, in a record for Africa, four countries were removed from the greylist of countries under increased monitoring, the so-called greylist: South Africa, Burkina Faso, Mozambique and Nigeria.

CONTINUE READING: Great news for SA as it is finally removed from the FATF greylist

US ambassador-designate aims to take SA to task over ‘Afrikaner genocide’ and ICJ [VIDEO]

Leo Brent Bozell III, Donald Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to South Africa. Picture: Getty Images

US ambassador-designate to South Africa Brent Bozell III says he will communicate America’s objections to South Africa’s “geostrategic drift from non-alignment” towards US competitors, including Russia, China, and Iran.

He was addressing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday.

Bozell III, who was nominated by US President Donald Trump as ambassador to South Africa, must undergo a constitutional process before deployment.

“I come before you at a challenging moment for US-South Africa relations. The President has expressed serious concerns about South Africa that have, for too long, gone unaddressed.”

CONTINUE READING: US ambassador-designate aims to take SA to task over ‘Afrikaner genocide’ and ICJ [VIDEO]

Kanye West’s Joburg performance confirmed after earlier confusion

SA bound: world renowned artist Kanye West has been confirmed to perform in South Africa in December. Picture: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

There were more red flags than an episode of 90 Day Fiancé when news first broke that internationally acclaimed artist Kanye West would be coming to South Africa in December.

However, this week, there was a sense of excitement when the one-night-only concert was confirmed.

Organisers of the concert, Monyake Group, confirmed that the US rapper and producer will return to South Africa after more than a decade.The concert is expected to be held at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on 13 December 2025.

It is understood that Kanye’s production team was recently in South Africa to scout the venue where he’ll be performing.

CONTINUE READING: Kanye West’s Joburg performance confirmed after earlier confusion

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: KT Molefe cartel ties probed | Milnerton pupils granted bail | Highest-paid Discovery exec