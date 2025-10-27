In case you missed it: Saps lacks ballistics staff | Maumela buys Pagani with hospital loot | Mamelodi cousins’ killer arrested

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 27 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

Weather tomorrow: 28 October 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms with possible hail in all provinces except the three Capes on Tuesday, 28 October.

Fire danger conditions are also expected in the Northern Cape’s Kamiesberg Local Municipality. Full weather forecast here.

Saps has ballistics system in place, but half the required staff to operate the machines

Brigadier Mishak Mkhabela, National Head of Ballistics Section at the Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry on Day 18 at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on October 27, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

South Africa is battling a high violent crime rate, with incidents of shootings reported on a daily basis. In addition to this crisis, the South African Police Service (Saps) is grappling with a shortage of human resources in crucial departments.

This further creates backlogs in solving these cases.

Brigadier Mishak Mkhabela, Head of Ballistics Section at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Pretoria, testified about this crisis at the Madlanga Commission on Monday.

Motion of no confidence: Lesufi’s future could be in EFF’s hands

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The ANC’s failure to support the appointment of Floyd Brink as city manager could work against Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi when he faces a motion of no confidence.

The DA in the province is already lobbying different political parties in the legislature to support its proposed motion.

Currently, Lesufi is running a minority government, and would have to convince parties like the EFF and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party to vote with him on an issue-by-issue basis.

Hangwani Maumela bought R52m Pagani Huayra Roadster with Tembisa Hospital loot

For referance purposes only. Picture: X/@LuxuryCars365

Tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela splurged on a R52 million Pagani Huayra Roadster, one of the rarest cars ever built, using the ill-got millions from Tembisa Hospital through dubious and corrupt contracts.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster, one of only 100 in existence, built in Modena, Italy, was among Maumela’s R208 million car spending spree in less than two years through a syndicate of more than 40 shell companies.

Every screw, nut and bolt on Pagani Huayra Roadster bears the carmaker’s logo, highlighting the prestige and rarity of the supercar.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala to remain behind bars

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on 2 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala was denied bail by the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, maintaining a previous decision.

Matlala faces several serious charges, including the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, actress and socialite Tebogo Thobejane, known for her role in Muvhango.

He also faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, fraud, money laundering, and defeating the ends of justice.

Police make arrest in brutal Mamelodi cousins’ double murder

Police have arrested a 38-year-old man linked to the brutal killing of two young cousins in Mamelodi. Picture: X

The Gauteng police have arrested a suspect in connection with the bodies of two young women found on the side of the road in Mamelodi on Sunday.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday. He has been linked to two murders and an attempted murder in Mamelodi East Extension 1.

On Monday, Sibeko said police investigations revealed a third victim was also shot during the incident. That victim is receiving medical treatment in hospital.

