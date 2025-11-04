In case you missed it: Brown Mogotsi survives hit | Operation Dudula faces interdict | No extension for Comrades entries

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 4 November 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes North West businessman and alleged political fixer Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi has survived a shooting.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has barred Operation Dudula from blocking foreign nationals when they attempt to access healthcare services or schools.

Furthermore, no more entries will be taken for next year’s Comrades Marathon, organisers have confirmed, despite the cap of 22 000 runners being reached within 10 hours after going on sale.

Weather tomorrow: 5 November 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal should brace for severe thunderstorms that could cause damage to infrastructure and property on Wednesday, 5 November.

Damaging winds are expected in parts of the Western Cape, and will persist until Friday. Full weather forecast here.

Brown Mogotsi survives apparent hit in Vosloorus [VIDEO]

The crime scene where North West businessman and alleged political fixer Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi was shot. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

North West businessman and alleged political fixer Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi has survived a shooting.

Mogotsi was attacked while driving a red Chevrolet in Vosloosrus at about 10pm on Monday night.

It is understood that unknown gunmen opened fire on his car. A bullet-riddled car used by Mogotsi has been recovered by the Vosloorus police and is under protection.

CONTINUE READING: Brown Mogotsi survives apparent hit in Vosloorus [VIDEO]

More suspects arrested in Westbury and Reiger Park mass shootings

Picture: iStock

The Anti-Gang Unit has made breakthrough arrests in the two deadly gang-related mass shootings that devastated Reiger Park and Westbury in the past weeks.

The unit arrested two more suspects linked to the Westbury shooting that claimed two teenagers’ lives on 22 October.

Five other people were injured as bullets rained on Croesus Street in the gang-ridden Johannesburg township.

Meanwhile, a third suspect implicated in the Reiger Park drive-by shooting that left six people dead and three injured on Saturday night is also in police custody.

CONTINUE READING: More suspects arrested in Westbury and Reiger Park mass shootings

Court interdicts Operation Dudula from targeting foreign nationals at hospitals, schools

Disgruntled South Africans march against illegal immigrants in Orange Grove, Johannesburg on 13 February 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has barred Operation Dudula from blocking foreign nationals when they attempt to access healthcare services or schools.

The ruling follows a 2023 application brought by several civil society organisations — including Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia (KAAX), the South African Informal Traders Forum (SAITF), the Inner City Federation (ICF), and Abahlali BaseMjondolo.

The main part of the application was heard in June this year.

CONTINUE READING: Court interdicts Operation Dudula from targeting foreign nationals at hospitals, schools

Hundreds of pregnancies terminated by girls aged between 10 and 14

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Protecting young girls from predatory environments is vital for their education and mental health.

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) recently revealed the number of pre-teen girls giving birth, with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) explaining how it is mandated to deal with such incidents.

A children’s rights activist warned that the issue was far worse than just sexually active teens, but a culture of exploitation perpetuated by economic hardship.

CONTINUE READING: Hundreds of pregnancies terminated by girls aged between 10 and 14

Runners react as Comrades Marathon organisers confirm entries will not be extended

Runners participating in the annual Comrades Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

No more entries will be taken for next year’s Comrades Marathon, organisers have confirmed, despite the cap of 22 000 runners being reached within 10 hours after going on sale.

While organisers had previously offered an additional 1 500 entries when they sold out in record time in 2017, the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) confirmed on Tuesday this would not be the case for the 99th edition of the annual ultra-marathon.

When entries were previously extended, the initial cap was 20 000, and CMA general manager Alain Dalais said organisers had reached the final limit agreed on by the CMA board for the 2026 event.

CONTINUE READING: Runners react as Comrades Marathon organisers confirm entries will not be extended

