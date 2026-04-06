In case you missed it: Bus from Zimbabwe intercepted | 7 killed in M17 head-on crash | McKenzie on superfans’ trips

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 06 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Michael Masiapato has provided clarity on how a cross-border bus, initially cleared at the port of entry of Limpopo’s Beitbridge border post, later ended up transporting an additional 32 illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, a fatal collision on one of Gqeberha’s most notorious stretches of road has wiped out an entire carload of passengers, deepening the Eastern Cape’s grim Easter road safety toll and reigniting urgent calls for responsible driving.

Furthermore, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie told superfan Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy that the department will not sponsor her trip to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which takes place from 11 June to 19 July.

Weather tomorrow: 07 April 2026

The South African Weather Service forecast a Yellow Level 2 severe thunderstorm warning in effect and a mix of cold, cloudy and unsettled conditions expected across most of the country’s provinces. South Africans living in or travelling through parts of North West and the Free State should brace for a dangerous Tuesday. Read full forecast here.

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Bus from Zimbabwe intercepted after legally entering SA, driver in hot water over 32 illegal immigrants

Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Michael Masiapato. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Michael Masiapato has provided clarity on how a cross-border bus, initially cleared at the port of entry of Limpopo’s Beitbridge border post, later ended up transporting additional 32 illegal immigrants.

The vehicle, en route from Zimbabwe to Cape Town, was stopped in Bloemfontein on Friday, 3 April 2026, during an operation by the Free State Department of Community Safety, Roads and Transport.

Authorities discovered that, in addition to 43 passengers who had been properly processed at Beitbridge, the bus was carrying 32 foreign nationals without valid documentation.

CONTINUE READING: Bus from Zimbabwe intercepted after legally entering SA, driver in hot water over 32 illegal immigrants

Seven killed in horror M17 head-on crash as Easter road toll mounts in Eastern Cape

Image only for illustration. Picture: Eastern Cape Transport Department.

A fatal collision on one of Gqeberha’s most notorious stretches of road has wiped out an entire carload of passengers, deepening the Eastern Cape’s grim Easter road safety toll and reigniting urgent calls for responsible driving.

A devastating head-on collision on the M17 road between KwaZakhele and Motherwell in Gqeberha on Sunday afternoon, March 5, left seven people dead and a province in mourning.

The crash, which occurred at approximately 3pm, involved a Renault Triber carrying seven occupants and an articulated Fuso manganese truck driven by a single driver travelling in the opposite direction.

The Triber – transporting three males and four females – was heading upward from KwaZakhele toward Motherwell when it collided head-on with the truck, which was travelling downhill from Motherwell toward KwaZakhele.

CONTINUE READING: Seven killed in horror M17 head-on crash as Easter road toll mounts in Eastern Cape

McKenzie says Mama Joy’s husband must fund her FIFA World Cup trip, not the department

Minister Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie told superfan Joy Chauke, popularly known as Mama Joy that the department will not sponsor her trip to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which takes place from 11 June to 19 July.

The department previously funded travel and accommodation for selected superfans, including Mama Joy, to attend major international tournaments such as the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

However, when McKenzie took office, he announced that he would end sponsorship of superfans’ trips. But this contradicts what he said in February, when the FIFA World Cup Trophy toured South Africa.

CONTINUE READING: McKenzie says Mama Joy’s husband must fund her FIFA World Cup trip, not the department

Cleanup efforts begin after weekend storms lash KZN

Mud blocked Stapleton Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on 12 April 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have launched cleanup operations after severe storms swept through parts of the province over the weekend.

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said the adverse weather struck coastal regions, particularly eThekwini and Pietermaritzburg, bringing strong winds, thunder and hail.

The conditions resulted in uprooted trees, damaged power infrastructure and flooded roads, disrupting daily life.

Officials confirmed on Monday, 6 April 2026, that teams are currently conducting detailed assessments to determine the scale of destruction.

CONTINUE READING: Cleanup efforts begin after weekend storms lash KZN

1Life Insurance says viral Sassa-branded material is fake

Picture: Gallo Images

1Life Insurance has moved to protect its reputation after promotional material emerged that appeared to show an endorsement from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

It flatly denied that the material was ever approved or distributed by the company.

The insurer said it takes any misuse of its brand seriously and was clear that no such partnership with Sassa exists.

“1Life does not use the Sassa logo in its approved promotional material, nor does it market any product as being in partnership with Sassa,” the company said.

CONTINUE READING: 1Life Insurance says viral Sassa-branded material is fake

Yesterday’s recap

READ HERE: Over 5 000 parolees reoffend | Over 100 public servants flagged for financial misconduct | Crime over Easter weekend