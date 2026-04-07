In case you missed it: Fannie Nkosi remains behind bars | Another painful fuel hike in May? | Missing helicopter found

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 7 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, South African Police Service Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s bail application has been postponed as he remains behind bars.

Meanwhile, motorists may be in for another painful fuel increase in May.

Furthermore, a helicopter that went missing with four occupants in the Kruger National Park has been found.

Weather tomorrow: 8 April 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours in the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s bail delayed amid investigations

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi testifies at Madlanga commission at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 18 March 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

South African Police Service (Saps) Sergeant Fannie Nkosi will remain behind bars after the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court postponed his bail application.

Nkosi appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday, 7 April, following his arrest last week.

His arrest stems from a police operation carried out at his home in Pretoria North on 2 April under a J51 search-and-seizure warrant.

During the search, police recovered several rounds of unlicensed ammunition and a state-issued hand grenade.

CONTINUE READING: Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s bail delayed amid investigations

WARNING: More pain at the pumps – this is how much you may pay for petrol and diesel in May

Motorists may be in for another painful fuel price increase in May. Picture: iStock

As the US and Israel’s war continues in Iran with no end in sight, motorists may be in for another painful fuel increase in May.

The projected fuel prices continue to spike, putting more pressure on consumers amid a difficult and volatile economic climate.

According to the latest data (6 April 2026) from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), motorists could pay more than R13 per litre for diesel.

The CEF’s under-recoveries also indicate that petrol prices may rise by more than R4.30 per litre, adding further strain on households and businesses.

CONTINUE READING: WARNING: More pain at the pumps – this is how much you may pay for petrol and diesel in May

Missing helicopter with four occupants found in Kruger National Park

Picture: iStock

A helicopter with four people, which went missing in the Kruger National Park (KNP), has been found.

Police said the chopper disappeared on Monday during an investigation into an animal carcass that was discovered in the park.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli told The Citizen that the chopper was found on Tuesday morning.

“This morning, 7 April 2026, the helicopter that went missing with four occupants has been successfully located, with all individuals found alive and unharmed.

CONTINUE READING: Missing helicopter with four occupants found in Kruger National Park

Knives out for Lesufi in the ANC after controversial EFF appointment

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi briefs the media at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, 5 October 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s decision to appoint the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga as the MEC for finance in Gauteng has left the ANC and its structures divided.

Last week, Lesufi announced Dunga as the new finance MEC, replacing the ANC’s Lebogang Maile, who has been moved to another department. Dunga will preside over the R180 billion of the province’s funds despite being fired as finance MMC in the City of Ekurhuleni.

On Sunday, the ANC veterans’ league said it was concerned about this appointment because Dunga had been red-flagged in the City of Ekurhuleni, where he was fired as Finance MMC last year.

The ANCYL in Gauteng has requested that the party correct what it described as an “anomaly”. It complained that the reshuffled executive council lacks adequate youth representation.

CONTINUE READING: Knives out for Lesufi in the ANC after controversial EFF appointment

‘I never imagined the opportunity’: Zakes Bantwini teams up with Sting to revive iconic hit

Zakes Bantwini at King Shaka International Airport on February 16, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. Zakes Bantwini, together with Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman scooped a Grammy Award for the Best Global Music Performance for their collaboration ‘Bayethe’ during the 65th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on February 5th . Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Mzansi Grammy winner, Zakhele Madida, known as Zakes Bantwini, joins international singer Sting to reimagine iconic hit Desert Rose for a new generation.

Originally released in 1999, the track became a defining global hit. It blends Western pop with North African influences through the haunting vocals of Cheb Mami.

For Bantwini, the opportunity carries deep personal and professional significance.

“It’s one of the biggest songs in Sting’s catalogue, and I never imagined I’d have the opportunity to work with him or reimagine something so central to his legacy,” he shares. “It is one of the greatest honours of my career, after winning a Grammy, to be trusted with this moment.”

CONTINUE READING: ‘I never imagined the opportunity’: Zakes Bantwini teams up with Sting to revive iconic hit

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Bus from Zimbabwe intercepted | 7 killed in M17 head-on crash | McKenzie on superfans’ trips