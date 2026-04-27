In case you missed it: Man found with drugs at OR Tambo airport | Ramaphosa on illegal immigrants | Two police officers arrested

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 27 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, a Dutch man was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning after he was found with drugs in his luggage.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa used his Freedom Speech in Mangaung, Free State, on Monday to speak out against recent incidents of xenophobia in South Africa.

Furthermore, two police members are among eight people arrested for a business robbery in Bedfordview on Sunday.

Weather tomorrow: 28 April 2026

People in the northern interior of Eastern Cape should brace for very cold weather conditions on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) said damaging winds and waves are also expected in parts of the province. The rest of the country can expect mixed weather, with morning fog and cool, cloudy conditions. Read full forecast here.

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Dutch man found with 60kg of drugs at OR Tambo airport

A Dutch man was intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport after being caught trying to fly to London with drugs. Picture: Supplied/Saps

A Dutch man was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning after he was found with drugs in his luggage.

His arrest comes less than 24 hours after members of the South African Police Service (Saps) arrested a Brazilian woman for drugs worth R8.7 million.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said these arrests are seen as significant breakthroughs in the fight against drug trafficking.

CONTINUE READING: Dutch man found with 60kg of drugs at OR Tambo airport

Ramaphosa addresses illegal immigration and failing municipalities on Freedom Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the Freedom Day commemoration in Mangaung, Free State, on 27 April 2026. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa used his Freedom Speech in Mangaung, Free State, on Monday to speak out against recent incidents of xenophobia in South Africa.

On the day marking South Africa’s transition to democracy, the president stressed that it was “the leaders and people of Africa [that] kept our struggle alive”.

Ramaphosa’s words come as South Africa has seen anti-immigrant protests and the violent targeting of foreigners in recent weeks. He said South Africans should not let their concerns turn into xenophobia.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa addresses illegal immigration and failing municipalities on Freedom Day

Two police officers arrested for business robbery in Bedfordview

Two police officers were among the suspects arrested for a business robbery in Bedfordview on Sunday. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Two police members are among eight people arrested for a business robbery in Bedfordview on Sunday.

They were arrested by the Gauteng Tactical Response Team (TRT) and Gauteng Traffic Police. The officers were from the Florida police station.

Polic spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said they received information about a group of men who were loading and stealing stock from a storage facility in Bedfordview.

CONTINUE READING: Two police officers arrested for business robbery in Bedfordview

Luxury cars for traditional leaders in Limpopo greeted with both cheers and jeers

Limpopo MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Basikopo Makamu hands over the keys of a brand new BMW X5 to Queen Masalanabo Modjadji Vll of the Balobedu Clan in Modjadjiskloof on Thursday. Picture: Supplied

Jubilation was mixed with criticism in Limpopo last week when cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs MEC Basikopo Makamu handed over vehicles to the Bapedi Kingship in Mohlaletsi and Balobedu Queenship in Bolobedu Khethakone.

The royal family members both received a BMW X5. New models of these cars range in price from R1.9 million to R2.2 million.

Queen Regent Manyaku Thulare received her vehicle on Wednesday, while Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII’s vehicle was delivered at Shidila Lodge outside Modjadjiskloof on Thursday.

While handing over the two vehicles, Makamu expressed confidence that these luxury cars were long overdue.

CONTINUE READING: Luxury cars for traditional leaders in Limpopo greeted with both cheers and jeers

N2 reopened after head-on crash kills Eastern Cape traffic officer

A female traffic police officer was killed in a head-on collision on Sunday morning in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Facebook/Eastern Cape department of transport

The N2 in Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape is now open for traffic after being closed for hours due to a head-on collision between a car and a bus.

Unathi Binqose, provincial transport spokesperson, confirmed to The Citizen that the road was reopened around 1pm on Sunday.

The head-on collision happened on Sunday morning and left a woman dead.

CONTINUE READING: N2 reopened after head-on crash kills Eastern Cape traffic officer

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Edwin Sodi risks losing house | Ponzi millions allegedly used to fund Zuma’s legal battle | Traffic police officer arrested