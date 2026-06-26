In case you missed it: EFF targets Didiza over bias | M2 highway collapse risk | Jessica Nkosi-Dlamini interview

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 26 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has initiated a bid to remove National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, tabling a motion of no confidence linked to the ongoing Phala Phala controversy.

Meanwhile, the M2 highway in Johannesburg could be on the verge of collapse due to illegal mining of the sand in bridge support structures to reclaim gold.

Furthermore, when LG’s Make Life Good premiered on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on 11 June, it marked actor and media personality Jessica Nkosi-Dlamini’s long-awaited return to television screens after stepping back to focus on raising her family.

Weather tomorrow: 25 June, 2026

Dense fog is expected to reduce visibility and affect driving conditions in Mpumalanga on Saturday, 27 June, while partly cloudy and cool conditions have been forecast across the country. Full weather forecast here.

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EFF submits motion of no confidence against Didiza amid political bias claims

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza. Picture: Gallo Images/Jaco Marais

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has initiated a bid to remove National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, tabling a motion of no confidence linked to the ongoing Phala Phala controversy.

The party formally submitted its request to Didiza’s deputy, Annelie Lotriet, on Friday, 26 June 2026, calling for the matter to be prioritised in parliament’s agenda.

“The nature of the reasons for the removal of the speaker, as set out in the motion, necessitates that this matter be handled as expeditiously as possible, and we urge you to treat it with the urgency it deserves,” reads the letter signed by EFF chief whip Nontando Nolutshungu.

CONTINUE READING: EFF submits motion of no confidence against Didiza amid political bias claims

A VIEW OF THE WEEK: More police officers won’t stop 30 June sham

A legally resident Ethiopian national reacts as he is comforted by South African Police Service (Saps) officers outside his home after being unlawfully evicted from his home by March and March-affiliated group members in Dunnottar, Ekurhuleni, on 22 May 2026. Picture: Emmanuel Croset/ AFP

In the bitterness of winter, while I am cursing having to get out of three blankets to go use the bathroom in the middle of the night, I take a moment to be grateful that the mosquitoes are sleeping

Mosquitos have a habit of sneaking up on you and pouncing just as you are finding peace from a stressful day.

And similarly, anti-illegal immigration marches are not about to go away.

CONTINUE READING: A VIEW OF THE WEEK: More police officers won’t stop 30 June sham

Illegal mining puts Joburg’s M2 highway at risk of collapse

Illegal mining strips bridge supports, threatening Johannesburg CBD access. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The M2 highway in Johannesburg could be on the verge of collapse due to illegal mining of the sand in bridge support structures to reclaim gold.

This has been confirmed by the authorities, including the Joburg Road Agency (JRA) and the department of mineral and petroleum resources (DMPR).

JRA has posted on social media, blaming illegal mining happening just adjacent to the road, which is one of the routes leading into the Johannesburg CBD.

CONTINUE READING: Illegal mining puts Joburg’s M2 highway at risk of collapse

Term 2 school reports to be issued soon

Picture: iStock

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has announced that the South African School Administration and Management System (SA-SAMS) has officially been restored.

It follows an earlier interruption to the SA-SAMS system that affected access to learner administration records, delaying the printing and issuing of report cards in some public schools.

SA-SAMS is a national system administered by the Department of Basic Education, and provincial departments rely on its operational stability to support critical learner administration functions.

CONTINUE READING: Term 2 school reports to be issued soon

INTERVIEW | Jessica Nkosi-Dlamini talks feel-good family-friendly TV, Durban July plans

Jessica Nkosi-Dlamini chats to The Citizen about her Mzansi Magic show ‘Make Life Good’, the concept of ubuntu and why she’d sign up for Season 2 in a heartbeat. The HWB Durban July ambassador also lets us in on her plans. Picture: Instagram, @jessicankosi

When LG’s Make Life Good premiered on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) on 11 June, it marked actor and media personality Jessica Nkosi-Dlamini’s long-awaited return to television screens after stepping back to focus on raising her family.

Best known for her roles in Isibaya and The Queen, Jessica now fronts the six-part reality series, which follows successful South Africans as they return to the causes and communities that shaped them.

In each episode, she connects with an “achiever” – among them mountaineer Saray Khumalo, former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper William Okpara, entrepreneur Thandi Mavata, filmmaker Adze Ugah, and PR strategist Perpetual Kendi – as they orchestrate a high-pressure, 24-hour transformation for an organisation close to their hearts. The result, according to the show’s producers, is “not just an amazing makeover but also a testament to the true power of collective action.”

CONTINUE READING: INTERVIEW | Jessica Nkosi-Dlamini talks feel-good family-friendly TV, Durban July plans

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Brilliant Bafana advance | Cat Matlala turns state witness | More legal woes for Viljoens